Excitement is building
ahead of one of 2017’s most highly-anticipated tours - Helmet live in New
Zealand.
Tickets to New York’s legendary riff lords are in hot demand, and today
promoter Brent Eccles
Entertainment announced that both shows are moving to new
venues.
In Christchurch,
due to unforeseen circumstances, Helmet will now play New City
Hotel, Colombo Street on Friday April 21. In Auckland, the gig on
Saturday April 22 is being moved from the Kings Arms to Galatos to avoid any potential issues around noise complaints.
Helmet will play their iconic album Betty
in its entirety, alongside their other well-known tunes.
With no opening act, the first half of the show will be dedicated to the 1994
classic, critically acclaimed album, Betty
.
Tracks like Wilma’s
Rainbow
, Milquetoast
and Biscuits For Smut
will be brought to life in recognition of one of the most exciting hard rock
records of the 90s.
The second half of the show will include a selection of all-time, back
catalogue favourites, and tracks from their new record DEAD TO THE WORLD.
Across 27 years and eight studio albums, Page
Hamilton and his band Helmet have set the standard for uncompromising and sonically brutal guitar driven
rock. Established in 1989, Helmet took the hard rock blueprint of forbearers like Zeppelin, AC/DC and Wire and
set it aflame, bringing raw power, volume and an almost mathematical sense of
swing to the well-worn form, igniting an all-consuming firestorm that continues
to burn incandescent to this day.
Helmet’s
albums, including Betty
, Meantime
and Aftertaste
, rewrote the rulebook for guitar bands in the 90s.
Kiwi hard rock fans get in quick - these shows will be once in a lifetime,
must-see events!
Tickets available from http://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/
and http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/
(Tickets already purchased remain valid.)
