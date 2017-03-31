Already announced for Australia’s Splendour In The Grass 2017, rap’s next big thing, LIL YACHTY will make his New Zealand debut this July.



Wrapping up a sold-out, headlining North America tour this past summer, Lil Yachty will play three headline Australian shows and Splendour before crossing the pond to The Powerstation, Auckland, for one night only, July 25.



Tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday, April 13.



My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at midday this Monday, April 10.



Lil Yachty hit the Billboard charts with his 2015 singles ‘Minnesota’ (#84 Hot 100 Chart) and ‘1 Night’ (#36 R&B/Hip-hop Chart) before his ‘Summer Songs 2’ mixtape debuted at #3 on iTunes. With all eyes firmly on him, influential XXL Magazine declared him ‘rap’s next big thing’.



His recent debut headline tour The Boat Show Tour was a sell out across North America before joining fellow up-and-comers Rae Sremmurd’s wildly successful Sremmlife II Tour.



With the release of his debut album Teenage Emotions imminent, expect the hype to follow Lil Yachty all the way down under this July.



THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

TUESDAY JULY 25



TICKETS ON SALE 10AM THURSDAY APRIL 13

My Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Monday April 10 – 12pm Wednesday April 12



