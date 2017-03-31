15 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • UK'S Take That Announce Two New Zealand Shows This November

Music News - UK'S Take That Announce Two New Zealand Shows This November

UK'S Take That Announce Two New Zealand Shows This November

07 April 2017 - 0 Comments

One of the world’s most successful music acts Take That, have announced their first national New Zealand tour in over 22 years, set to take the country by storm in November 2017. Take That Live 2017 will see Take That performing their greatest hits as well as new music from their recently released album, Wonderland.

Scoring an incredible 56 No. 1 hits and 35 No 1 albums worldwide, members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be heading to the Southern Hemisphere this November for a set of spectacular live shows which will feature all of the band’s biggest and best hits from the past three decades, much to the delight of devoted Take That fans around the country. 

Take That are renowned for their incredible live shows which never fail to excite and surprise their audiences, and Take That Live 2017 will be no exception. Set to be a trip down memory lane for many of their fans, the band will perform some of their most memorable hits including Never ForgetPrayBack For GoodRelight My FirePatienceGreatest DayThe Flood and These Days.

Take That are one of the UK’s most successful acts with an enviable career spanning three decades. The band have sold over 8 million concert tickets in their lifetime, setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

Take That commented “We’re thrilled to be coming back to Australia and New Zealand, and can’t wait to perform all the songs our audience know and love.”

Don’t miss the highly anticipated Take That Live 2017 tour featuring three decades of chart topping global hits from one of the most world renowned musical acts, Take That. 

TAKE THAT LIVE 2017 TOUR DATES:

 Tuesday 21st November - TSB Bank Arena, Wellington

Wednesday 22nd November - Trusts Arena, Auckland

 TICKETING INFORMATION:

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday 13th April 2017 from http://www.ticketek.co.nz/


Next: Lil Yachty announces debut New Zealand show for July

Prev: Northlane announce Citizens of New Zealand Tour with special guests In Hearts Wake

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • STAY
    Zedd And Alessia Cara
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem