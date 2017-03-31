One of the world’s most successful music acts Take That, have announced their first national New Zealand tour in over 22 years, set to take the country by storm in November 2017. Take That Live 2017 will see Take That performing their greatest hits as well as new music from their recently released album, Wonderland.

Scoring an incredible 56 No. 1 hits and 35 No 1 albums worldwide, members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be heading to the Southern Hemisphere this November for a set of spectacular live shows which will feature all of the band’s biggest and best hits from the past three decades, much to the delight of devoted Take That fans around the country.



Take That are renowned for their incredible live shows which never fail to excite and surprise their audiences, and Take That Live 2017 will be no exception. Set to be a trip down memory lane for many of their fans, the band will perform some of their most memorable hits including Never Forget, Pray, Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Patience, Greatest Day, The Flood and These Days.

Take That are one of the UK’s most successful acts with an enviable career spanning three decades. The band have sold over 8 million concert tickets in their lifetime, setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

Take That commented “We’re thrilled to be coming back to Australia and New Zealand, and can’t wait to perform all the songs our audience know and love.”

Don’t miss the highly anticipated Take That Live 2017 tour featuring three decades of chart topping global hits from one of the most world renowned musical acts, Take That.

TAKE THAT LIVE 2017 TOUR DATES:

Tuesday 21st November - TSB Bank Arena, Wellington

Wednesday 22nd November - Trusts Arena, Auckland

TICKETING INFORMATION:

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday 13th April 2017 from http://www.ticketek.co.nz/