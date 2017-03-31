Arguably the most powerful and critically acclaimed hard rock band of the last two decades: Queens Of The Stone Age will return to Australia and New Zealand in July 2017 for Frontier Touring, performing four visceral headline shows.



‘Some bands are better than others. Chord by chord, line by line, beat by beat, hook by glorious hook, none is as convincing as Queens Of The Stone Age.’ – The Los Angeles Times



QOTSA will kick off their tour at Auckland’s Logan Campbell on Thursday 13th July. They’ll play Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 19th July, and Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Thursday 20th July and then perform for the very first time at Darwin’s Convention Centre on Sunday 16th July.



General public tickets to all shows will go on sale Wednesday 12 April – head over to frontiertouring.com/QOTSA for all of the details. There will be no second shows in any city – these are your only chance to catch QOTSA live.



Deadly and debonair, QOTSA – led by founding member/frontman Josh Homme (guitar/vocals), with Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar), Dean Fertita (guitar/keys), Jon Theodore (drums/percussion), and Michael Shuman (bass) – having toured both countries multiple times to sell-out crowds, they are no strangers to Australian and New Zealand fans.

Emerging from California’s Palm Desert in the late ‘90s with their seminal 1998 self-titled debut – opener Regular John a blistering statement of intent – over the next 19 years QOTSA have continually evolved, Homme forging his own path from album to album. 2000’s Rated R was an international hit, containing Feel Good Hit Of The Summer, Monsters In The Parasol, and The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret. 2002’s platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Songs For The Deaf is considered one of the greatest rock records of all timehands down. It featured guest drummer Dave Grohl plus the #1 song in triple j’s Hottest 100, No One Knows, alongside Go With The Flow, First It Giveth and more.



2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze cemented their reign with singles Little Sister and Burn The Witch, while 2007’s Era Vulgaris saw the band take yet another direction as heard on tracks Sick, Sick, Sick, Make It Wit Chu and 3’s & 7’s.



Most recently, their sixth album, …Like Clockwork, enlisted Trent Reznor and Elton John, featured My God Is The Sun, I Sat By The Ocean, and the sultry Smooth Sailing, and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Album charts in Australia and #2 in New Zealand. It topped charts in the USA, Portugal, Ireland, UK, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland and more, making it one of the band’s highest-selling discs yet. The follow-up to 2013’s critically acclaimed …Like Clockwork is eagerly awaited by fans, with a new album in the works.



For the last 18 months QOTSA have kept a low profile, working on new material… Homme collaborating with Iggy Pop on the singer’s 2016 album Post Pop Depression, which he co-wrote, recorded and produced at his Pink Duck studio in Burbank and Joshua Tree’s Rancho De La Luna. (Upon release it would be Pop’s highest charting album ever.)



Now, QOTSA return, at last bringing their military precision and razorblade rock back to Australia and New Zealand, also headlining Byron Bay festival Splendour In The Grass on Saturday 22 July. It’s been three years since their legendary double-bill alongside Nine Inch Nails, shows which left critics and fans reeling:



‘Arguably the tightest hard rock band on the circuit ★★★★’– The Guardian



‘Enormous crowd favourites including ‘Go With the Flow’ and the closing, knockout punch of ‘A Song For the Deaf’ were blended seamlessly with new tracks, while ‘Better Living Through Chemistry’ was classic QOTSA that will have fans shaking their heads in awe for days and weeks ahead’ – Sydney Morning Herald



‘This was the feel good gig of the year!' – Stuff.co.nz



‘From the opening line of ‘Regular John’s’ fuzzy guitar groove, it was time to get shaking and sweating because Queens of the Stone Age make rock’n’roll music you can dance to.’ – NZ Herald



‘[Homme’s] voice is truly one of the finest in rock today, not shirking the high notes on the sexy as hell ‘Make It Wit Chu’ and rumbling with intent on ‘No One Knows’.’– news.com.au



‘Queens are the best rock band on the planet’ – The Music



These tickets will go fast – don’t miss out on seeing Queens Of The Stone Age as they make their welcome return to Australia and New Zealand this July!

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE NEW ZEALAND SHOW

+ Special guests to be announced

