Lindsey Stirling, the American electric violin extraordinaire, dancer, performance artist and composer, will perform one New Zealand show only at Auckland’s Powerstation on April 19, 2017.

Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, classically trained violinist, dancer, and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars with her ground-breaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

After reaching #2 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding #1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album, her sophomore opus Shatter Me garnered RIAA Gold certification and ranked as the #2 Dance/Electronic Album and #1 Classical Album on Billboard’s 2015 charts.

Attracting nearly 8 million subscribers and 1.3 billion-plus views on YouTube, Forbes placed Lindsey at #4 on its 2016 YouTube artists list, making her the highest-ranked female.

Her headline tours have played to a cumulative audience of over 500,000 people worldwide, and her literary debut The Only Pirate at the Party - co-written with her sister Brook S. Passey - is New York Times Bestseller.

When it came time to begin work on her third full-length album, Brave Enough Lindsey took a look at her journey thus far and asked herself an important question….

“I basically wrote Shatter Me about overcoming my anorexia,” she admits. “So, I thought, ‘What’s the next step of the process?’ I realized that breaking free is just the beginning. In order to continue through the journey you have to decide every day not to crawl back into that shell when things get tough. It’s easy to fall into our old habits. You can’t feel true joy, if you numb the bad. Brave Enough is a continuation of the story. It draws on the same contrast of light versus dark, but the flow is very different. It starts in a place of less surety. As the record progresses, it softens and turns more optimistic and hopeful. I’m way closer to the place I’m seeking than when I started this album.”

The first single Something Wild, features Andrew McMahon, Hold My Heart features ZZ Ward, Christina Perri joins forces on the title track and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo lent his talents to Don’t Let the Feeling Fade alongside rapper Lecrae. EDM superstar Zedd teamed up to produce Love Is a Feeling featuring Rooty.

Welcoming these voices and perspectives with open arms, her playing binds together the entire musical narrative.

“I’ve learned how to open my heart in a way I’ve never opened it before. You have to be brave to do that. That’s why the album is called Brave Enough. Vulnerability is often seen as a sign of weakness, however the exact opposite is true. The people who are authentic and vulnerable are the bravest.” said Stirling

Now, she’s ready to share that message with countless fans worldwide.

“I want people to feel like they can be brave enough do the things they want to do. Everybody has hopes and dreams. Teach yourself to gain the courage you may not have in the moment. This record is proof you can.

LINDSEY STIRLING – BRAVE ENOUGH TOUR

WEDNESDAY APRIL 19 – POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

Tickets ON SALE now from

http://www.wearenice.com.au/

http://www.aaaticketing.co.nz/

http://www.lindseystirling.com/

www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE2GCa-_nyU

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvipPYFebWc

www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xO6AWFHVps