Jimmy Barnes Napier show postponed

12 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Eccles Entertainment regretfully advises that the Jimmy Barnes “Working Class Boy” show due to play Napier‘s Pettigrew Green Arena tonight, has been postponed until March.



Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets pending an announcement confirming the rescheduled show, which will be confirmed within the next 48 hours.



The postponement has occurred due to the sudden illness of a family member which has required Jimmy to return to Australia.



All other shows on the tour will go ahead as planned.



All tickets held for tonight’s postponed show, are valid for the rescheduled show, however if you are unable to attend once the new date is announced a full refund will be available from the point of purchase.



Jimmy Barnes Working Class Boy Tour has been receiving rave reviews and standing ovations as it’s worked it’s way up the country and both Jimmy Barnes & Eccles Entertainment sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused.

