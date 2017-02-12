Music News - Jimmy Barnes Napier show postponed
12 February 2017 - 0 Comments
Eccles Entertainment regretfully advises that the Jimmy Barnes “Working
Class Boy” show due to play Napier‘s Pettigrew Green Arena tonight, has been
postponed until March.
Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets pending an announcement
confirming the rescheduled show, which will be confirmed within the next 48
hours.
The postponement has occurred due to the sudden illness of a family member
which has required Jimmy to return to Australia.
All other shows on the tour will go ahead as planned.
All tickets held for tonight’s postponed show, are valid for the rescheduled
show, however if you are unable to attend once the new date is announced a full
refund will be available from the point of purchase.
Jimmy Barnes Working Class Boy Tour has been receiving rave reviews and
standing ovations as it’s worked it’s way up the country and both Jimmy Barnes
& Eccles Entertainment sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have
caused.
