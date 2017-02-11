11 Feb 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • The Angels, Midnight Oil and Divinyls Show NZ Tribute Tour

Music News - The Angels, Midnight Oil and Divinyls Show NZ Tribute Tour

The Angels, Midnight Oil and Divinyls Show NZ Tribute Tour

11 February 2017 - 0 Comments

March 2nd - Oamaru Opera House    w/ House of Wolves
March 3rd - Wunderbar Lyttelton    w/ Sex Beard
March 4th - Theatre Royal Nelson    w/ Trials in modern emotion
March 5th - NBS Theatre Westport    w/ Trials in modern emotion

Have ever wondered what it was like to grow up in an era when aussie rock music was king ... or just looked back and wished you could see a band that wanted to knock your head off with great music ... just like they used to? Well, wonder no more ......

MADE IN AUSTRALIA presents a tribute to three legendary Oz bands for the price of one .... and not just any bands. Three of the most incredibly energetic and dynamic rock bands ever to grace the live stage, The Angels, Midnight Oil and The Divinyls.

The night will consist of hits galore, including Beds are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, Power and the Passion and everything else you expect from the Oils and then get ready to Touch Yourself and rage with the Boys in Town and or take a little trip into the world of Science Fiction with Chrissy and the Divinyls.

No chance to take a break because the evening will wrap up with a non stop trip into Aussie rock history with the incredible Angels. Everything from Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, Marseilles to Coming Down, We Gotta Get Outta This Place and heaps more.

Tickets available from Ticket Direct or Eventfinda


 

Prev: Raggamuffin Music Festival Postponed

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • CASTLE ON THE HILL
    Ed Sheeran
  • HOW FAR I'LL GO
    Alessia Cara
  • I DON'T WANNA LIVE FOREVER
    ZAYN And Taylor Swift
  • PARIS
    The Chainsmokers
  • ROCKABYE
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul And Anne-Marie
  • I FEEL IT COMING
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • FRESH EYES
    Andy Grammer
  • STARBOY
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • SAY YOU WON'T LET GO
    James Arthur
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem