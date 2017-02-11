March 2nd - Oamaru Opera House w/ House of Wolves

March 3rd - Wunderbar Lyttelton w/ Sex Beard

March 4th - Theatre Royal Nelson w/ Trials in modern emotion

March 5th - NBS Theatre Westport w/ Trials in modern emotion



Have ever wondered what it was like to grow up in an era when aussie rock music was king ... or just looked back and wished you could see a band that wanted to knock your head off with great music ... just like they used to? Well, wonder no more ......



MADE IN AUSTRALIA presents a tribute to three legendary Oz bands for the price of one .... and not just any bands. Three of the most incredibly energetic and dynamic rock bands ever to grace the live stage, The Angels, Midnight Oil and The Divinyls.



The night will consist of hits galore, including Beds are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, Power and the Passion and everything else you expect from the Oils and then get ready to Touch Yourself and rage with the Boys in Town and or take a little trip into the world of Science Fiction with Chrissy and the Divinyls.



No chance to take a break because the evening will wrap up with a non stop trip into Aussie rock history with the incredible Angels. Everything from Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, Marseilles to Coming Down, We Gotta Get Outta This Place and heaps more.

Tickets available from Ticket Direct or Eventfinda