Raggamuffin Music Festival Postponed
11 February 2017 - 0 Comments
World Entertainment regrettably announces the postponement of Raggamuffin Music
Festival until Spring 2017.
Raggamuffin X was to be held on Saturday 18 February at The Trusts Arena,
Auckland.
Raggamuffin promoter Andrew McManus said slow ticket sales for the Festival and
an extremely busy events market in Auckland have meant it is no longer viable
to hold Raggamuffin X next weekend.
“Ticket sales for the Festival have slowed in recent weeks and appear to have
been impacted by various factors including an announcement that train services
will now not be available on the event date due to track work being done.
“Patron comfort, security and the importance of protecting local suppliers is
paramount and was at the forefront of this decision. With these factors in mind
we have no option but to postpone Raggamuffin X to November 2017,” Mr McManus
said.
“This will give us time to work through campaigns and the overall success of
the project both in New Zealand and for associated concerts in Australia.”
Mr McManus said he had been in contact with the bands and artists booked to
play the Festival and the headliners had given an assurance that they would be
available to return in November.
He added that the November date also allowed for consideration of requests to
take Raggamuffin outside Auckland and bring back the ‘road trip’ aspect of the
festival, and potential camping experience for supporters and lovers or reggae
music.
“We sincerely apologise for inconveniences caused by this decision. I can
assure all that every aspect has been reviewed and this decision has not been
made lightly.
Ticket purchasers can retain their tickets and await further information on a
new date and venue. Refunds are available through point of purchase.
