11 Feb 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Sacha Vee takes Luminous on the road for live shows in March

Music News - Sacha Vee takes Luminous on the road for live shows in March

Sacha Vee takes Luminous on the road for live shows in March

10 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Internationally-renowned Christchurch singer-songwriter Sacha Vee, takes her new album Luminous on the road this March, as she performs live across five New Zealand centres.
 
Kicking off in Queenstown on March 3, Sacha Vee also has live shows in Wanaka (March 4), Christchurch (March 24 – with full band), Wellington (March 25 with full band) and Auckland (March 26).
 
As part of the Luminous tour, Sacha Vee will detour to Japan on March 8 for a special gig in Tokyo.
 
Tickets for all shows are available from http://www.sachavee.com/
 
Hailing from Christchurch, Sacha Vee has spent the last few years making a name for herself in Europe. While in Amsterdam, she teamed up with Dutch producers Killing Skills and Chef Red and released two EPs with BBE Records, Rising One (2015) and Ging Remix EP (2016). Her collaboration with Polish hip-hop luminary O.S.T.R. produced 3 hit singles, 2 x double platinum albums and more than 20 million views on YouTube.
 
Her latest album, Luminous, features the singles Stonecold, Feels Good and latest single, Monday.
 
Sacha Vee has played support slots for the likes of Jhene Aiko, G-Eazy and Hollie Smith and in 2011 she was a finalist in the TV talent show, The Voice of Holland.

Listen to Luminous here

SACHA VEE – LUMINOUS TOUR

http://www.sachavee.com/

Friday March 3– The World Bar, Queenstown
Saturday March 4– Water Bar, Wanaka
Wednesday March 8– Hangout Hangover, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan (with live band)
Friday March 24– Blue Smoke, Christchurch(with live band)
Saturday March 25– Matterhorn, Wellington(with live band)
Sunday March 26- PSC Live in the Lane, Auckland


Next: Raggamuffin Music Festival Postponed

Prev: New single 'Close Your Eyes' for Paul Gurney & The DeSotos

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • CASTLE ON THE HILL
    Ed Sheeran
  • HOW FAR I'LL GO
    Alessia Cara
  • I DON'T WANNA LIVE FOREVER
    ZAYN And Taylor Swift
  • PARIS
    The Chainsmokers
  • ROCKABYE
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul And Anne-Marie
  • I FEEL IT COMING
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • FRESH EYES
    Andy Grammer
  • STARBOY
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • SAY YOU WON'T LET GO
    James Arthur
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem