Internationally-renowned Christchurch singer-songwriter Sacha Vee, takes her new album Luminous on the road this March, as she performs live across five New Zealand centres.



Kicking off in Queenstown on March 3, Sacha Vee also has live shows in Wanaka (March 4), Christchurch (March 24 – with full band), Wellington (March 25 with full band) and Auckland (March 26).



As part of the Luminous tour, Sacha Vee will detour to Japan on March 8 for a special gig in Tokyo.



Tickets for all shows are available from http://www.sachavee.com/



Hailing from Christchurch, Sacha Vee has spent the last few years making a name for herself in Europe. While in Amsterdam, she teamed up with Dutch producers Killing Skills and Chef Red and released two EPs with BBE Records, Rising One (2015) and Ging Remix EP (2016). Her collaboration with Polish hip-hop luminary O.S.T.R. produced 3 hit singles, 2 x double platinum albums and more than 20 million views on YouTube.



Her latest album, Luminous, features the singles Stonecold, Feels Good and latest single, Monday.



Sacha Vee has played support slots for the likes of Jhene Aiko, G-Eazy and Hollie Smith and in 2011 she was a finalist in the TV talent show, The Voice of Holland.



Listen to Luminous here



SACHA VEE – LUMINOUS TOUR



http://www.sachavee.com/



Friday March 3– The World Bar, Queenstown

Saturday March 4– Water Bar, Wanaka

Wednesday March 8– Hangout Hangover, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan (with live band)

Friday March 24– Blue Smoke, Christchurch(with live band)

Saturday March 25– Matterhorn, Wellington(with live band)

Sunday March 26- PSC Live in the Lane, Auckland

