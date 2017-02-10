Music News - New single 'Close Your Eyes' for Paul Gurney & The DeSotos
10 February 2017 - 0 Comments
Auckland
country-blues rockers Paul
Gurney with The DeSotos
are pleased to announce the release of
Paul’s new single Close
Your Eyes
from his forthcoming solo album Shadow of Love –
recorded with The DeSotos and due out in late April.Close Your Eyes
is a yearning, driving track harking back to likes of 70's Neil Young.
The
DeSotos
have cemented their place as New Zealand's leading exponents of the
Americana/country blues genres following the release of previous albums Cross Your Heart
and Your Highway
For Tonight
which were both embraced by the
critics at home and abroad.
Their dynamic live show steps it up a notch further with 4 part harmonies,
rootsy Gretsch guitar, Hammond organ and a rock solid rhythm section.Shadow Of Love
is due for release on April 21st 2017. 'Close
Your Eyes' is now available for purchase from iTunes
, and all good digital providers. To
listen head to Spotify
.DeSotos
Upcoming Shows:
Sunday March 12th - Windsor Castle
, Parnell
Friday March 24th - Grey Lynn RSC
, Auckland
Saturday April 15th - Tauranga Jazz Festival
, Downtown
Carnival,Tauranga (2 sets)
Sunday April 16th - Coopers Creek Winery
, Kumeu
Paul also performs with The
AGM (Gurney, Richard Adams, violin; Stuart McIntyre, bass, Paul
Crowther, drums) at Bethell’s Beach café on Friday 10 March.
