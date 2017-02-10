10 Feb 2017
  New single 'Close Your Eyes' for Paul Gurney & The DeSotos

New single 'Close Your Eyes' for Paul Gurney & The DeSotos

10 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Auckland country-blues rockers Paul Gurney with The DeSotos are pleased to announce the release of Paul’s new single Close Your Eyes from his forthcoming solo album Shadow of Love – recorded with The DeSotos and due out in late April.

Close Your Eyesis a yearning, driving track harking back to likes of 70's Neil Young.

The DeSotos have cemented their place as New Zealand's leading exponents of the Americana/country blues genres following the release of previous albums Cross Your Heart and Your Highway For Tonight which were both embraced by the critics at home and abroad.

Their dynamic live show steps it up a notch further with 4 part harmonies, rootsy Gretsch guitar, Hammond organ and a rock solid rhythm section.

Shadow Of Love is due for release on April 21st 2017. 'Close Your Eyes' is now available for purchase from iTunes, and all good digital providers. To listen head to Spotify.

DeSotos Upcoming Shows:
Sunday March 12th - Windsor Castle, Parnell
Friday March 24th - Grey Lynn RSC, Auckland
Saturday April 15th - Tauranga Jazz Festival, Downtown Carnival,Tauranga (2 sets)
Sunday April 16th - Coopers Creek Winery, Kumeu

Paul also performs with The AGM (Gurney, Richard Adams, violin; Stuart McIntyre, bass, Paul Crowther, drums) at Bethell’s Beach café on Friday 10 March.

 

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

