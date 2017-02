Auckland country-blues rockers Paul Gurney with The DeSotos are pleased to announce the release of Paul’s new single Close Your Eyes from his forthcoming solo album Shadow of Love – recorded with The DeSotos and due out in late April.Close Your Eyesis a yearning, driving track harking back to likes of 70's Neil Young.The DeSotos have cemented their place as New Zealand's leading exponents of the Americana/country blues genres following the release of previous albumsandwhich were both embraced by the critics at home and abroad.Their dynamic live show steps it up a notch further with 4 part harmonies, rootsy Gretsch guitar, Hammond organ and a rock solid rhythm section.is due for release on April 21st 2017. 'Close Your Eyes' is now available for purchase from iTunes , and all good digital providers. To listen head to Spotify Sunday March 12th - Windsor Castle , ParnellFriday March 24th - Grey Lynn RSC , AucklandSaturday April 15th - Tauranga Jazz Festival , Downtown Carnival,Tauranga (2 sets)Sunday April 16th - Coopers Creek Winery , KumeuPaul also performs with The AGM (Gurney, Richard Adams, violin; Stuart McIntyre, bass, Paul Crowther, drums) at Bethell’s Beach café on Friday 10 March.