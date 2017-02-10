Auckland band, The Miltones (please note - just the one “L”) are releasing their first ever-commercial single, Wildfire, today Feb 10th, 2017. Wildfire was recorded in the magical walls of The Sitting Roomin Lyttleton with Ben Edwards (Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid).



The mesmerizing voice of Milly Tabak will be familiar to thousands of concertgoers to last year’s shows of The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band whom they supported.



Milly serves as The Miltones front-woman, with the supportive chops and solos of lead guitarist, Liam Pratt. Together the pair have been playing music together since their teenage years, and now form the songwriting core within the band. The group is completed with: Guy Harrison on keys (Hollie Smith), Chris Marshall on bass (Miss June) and Tom Broome on drums (Esther Stephens & The Means, Hollie Smith).



The music video was shot at the Tabak family farm in one of the remaining run down glasshouses where the unkemptness and wild weeds references the story behind the song. Wildfire is Milly's tribute to the supportive selfless strength of some very big hearted women that surrounded Milly and her family after the loss of Milly's father and helped keep the family business afloat in their time of grief. Milly says "This video was something I needed to do to honour pay tribute to their beautiful hearts."



The Miltones’ music has evolved over the years into a duel disposition of foot-stomping country blues to soft rock ballads that reminds you of Americana folk rock of the 1970’s. Milly’s unrestrained, free-spirited voice with an untouchable energy to her strikingly raw vocal performance. With their nostalgia-inducing sound, they’ve gathered audiences in both millennials to baby boomers and everyone in between.



Milly says, “We’re incredibly lucky. We have a healthy mix of people who get into our music… We can play venues and have all the young bucks losing their minds dancing and from nowhere, the oldies fit right in and have a shimmy… It’s badass.”

To celebrate the release of WILDFIRE, The Miltones are playing a very special gig on the same evening!



Lovingly called the Tabak Shack, this particular paddock has hosted The Miltones fans multiple times at the family farm out in Whenuapai .. Tickets usually sell out – get in fast!



The Miltones – Wildfire Release Party

Friday February 10th

The Tabak Shack – Whenuapai

WILDFIRE



