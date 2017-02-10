The Raw Nerves have frayed and are now no longer able to perform at the second incarnation of PUNK IT UP. Fear not as Auckland’s four horsemen of the apocalypse Master Blaster have ridden into town to take their place.

Never shy of putting on a spectacular show – Justin, Tom, Luke & Brogan are excited to join the already stellar line up of bands including New Zealand’s very own X-Features, Aussie rockers RUST, up and coming local acts Scumbeat, and Markdown, with the action in the main room made complete by bankRobbers (along with some very special secret guests).

The punk-rock- n-roll continues into the wee small hours in the front bar with bFM’s Dirtbag Radio hosting a myriad of DJs.

Whether you’re long or short haired, there will definitely be rock n roll ready to melt your f**king face off on Saturday 8th April.

“Early bird” tickets are available NOW at undertheradar.co.nz with regular ticket sales after they sell through.