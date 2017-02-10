10 Feb 2017
Music News - House Of Shem - Anything You Ask For

House Of Shem - Anything You Ask For

10 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Harmony trio House Of Shem, known for their distinctive reggae sound, are proud to release their brand new single Anything You Ask For today.

The band went into the writing process with the intention of creating something unique and special for their global fanbase, writing and self producing the track in Hawaii, blending the tropical flavours of the Pacific, bringing a unique flavour to the track. 

The Perkins’ family band consisting of brothers Te Omeka and Isaiah and their father Carl, formerly of the beloved Kiwi icons Herbs, formed House Of Shem in 2005 to make official a lifetime of making music together.

Anything You Ask For is the first musical offering from their upcoming album, due for release later in 2017 which will be their first since 2013’s Harmony. Creating a distinctively Aotearoa flavoured brand of reggae, House Of Shem blend together both traditional and contemporary styles in their sound, beautifully finished off by the stunning vocals of the three men.

Perfectly summing up the sound of summer, Anything You Ask For is available today.

