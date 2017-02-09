The stage is set for another creative Splore Festival on 17-19 February with tickets almost sold out. Splore 2017 continues to evolve with the addition of new entertainment areas and sustainability milestones.

The festival is known for its eclectic music and other creative disciplines such as performance and visual arts. Set on a beautiful beach in Auckland’s Tapapakanga Regional Park, 8000 people will converge to camp for a three-day weekend of entertainment.

Splore Music

Highlights of the Splore’s music line-up includes the long-awaited return of Fat Freddy’s Drop to Splore. They will play a two-hour set on Sunday on the main stage where people can dance in the ocean while watching this iconic New Zealand act. In Splore style, upcoming international acts like Lady Leshurr and Sampa the Great will hit the main stage while the festival also welcomes many New Zealand acts like Pitch Black and Weird Together.

http://www.splore.net/line-up/

Splore Performance

The New Zealand Dance Company’s two performances will help music fans discover the wonder of dance. The NZDC will perform ‘Lumina’ on Friday night in Yealands Living Lounge, Splore’s dedicated and intimate performance space. On the beach during Saturday, they will perform a family show ‘The Adventures of Xin’.

Thousands of people flock to New Zealand’s biggest dress up party in the zone to partake in a cabaret style event. This year the festival theme that inspires the costumes is ‘Strangely Familiar’. Performances at Splore animates the entire festival, with roving performers surprising and delighting the audience. Big names pepper the bill with soul singer-songwriter Hollie Smith performing an intimate show, through to death defying feats by circus company The Dust Palace and the NZ exclusive of La Soirée’s David Eriksson’s solo show ‘Pink on the Inside’.

http://www.splore.net/line-up/#performers

Splore Visual Art

This year there are 15 significant artworks on a larger scale with a curated program that suits the majesty of the landscape. Some of the works will be a bit more "in your face " but will add an element of surprise and mystery, especially at night. Each work is lit so they will be as significant at night as they are during the day.

Amongst others, 'the giant weta" by Tim Jago will be centre stage with plenty of surprise elements.

A softer more reflective piece is being installed by Tiffany Singh whose work "Social Practice" comprises of hundreds of bells attached to ribbons hanging from the trees in the centre of the art trail.

Splore is a visual feast for the body and soul. The artworks chosen challenge you to find time to contemplate, be still, reflective, challenged and to wonder. (see schedule for list of visual artists)

Splore’s Wellness

Following on the trends of international festivals, Splore has added a zone dedicated to wellness. The Ceres Organics Wellness Central area is programmed with free workshops or people can book in for a holistic treatment. Treatments are run by Harvest Natural Health Centre practitioners. The audience can take time out and focus on themselves and nurture their souls to enhance their festival experience. http://www.splore.net/wellness-central/

http://www.splore.net/line-up/#wellness-line-up

The Splore Breakfast Club

New to the festival is a Sunday brunch where people can experience the best view while they eat their breakfast. There are two breakfast sessions, the menu is extensive and includes Yealands sparkling wine and make your own Bloody Marys. http://www.splore.net/breakfast-club/

Food options at Splore are extensive with many vendors serving an array of international cuisine, gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Sustainability

Splore is a sustainability trailblazer and this year will not be selling single-use plastic water bottles from the festival, encouraging people to bring their own drinking vessel and fill up the plentiful water stations. This year Splore plans to go glow-stick free as they contain nasty chemicals that end up in landfill. Splore is also asking people to avoid cheap plastic glitter which has a harmful effect on the environment.

Splore’s sustainability initiatives are often break-through for large events and more can be found here. http://www.splore.net/sustainability/#choices