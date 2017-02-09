10 Feb 2017
  I Am Giant Release New Video and announce Single Release Party

09 February 2017 - 0 Comments

I Am Giant are proud to release the video to their new single Dead Flower. The band teamed up again with acclaimed German video director Soren Schaller (Bring Me The Horizon)  to shoot the video in London and Berlin.
 
‘We worked with our friend Soren Schaller on the Razor Wire Reality and Transmission videos, and were stoked when he came on board to shoot the video for Dead Flower’ explains Paul Matthews. ‘Soren has done an absolutely amazing job of elaborating a little more on the story behind the song, in what is our best video yet’
 
You can see the video exclusively NOW on The Rock website
 
To celebrate the release of the new single and video, I Am Giant are throwing a Single Release Party in Auckland on Thursday March 9th at the Kings Arms Tavern. The band will be performing a range of new songs as well as their hits.
 
Shelton Woolright says, ‘We have been working hard on the new album and can’t wait to perform some of the new songs for our NZ fans in March’.
 
Presented by the Rock, tickets are on sale now from iamgiant.com
 
I Am Giant also playing Homegrown in Wellington on Saturday March 4th.  Tickets are available from here
 
Dead Flower new single out now on all digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music/Itunes. I Am Giant’s third album is due out late 2017.

THE ROCK PRESENTS
I AM GIANT ‘DEAD FLOWER’ SINGLE RELEASE PARTY
Thursday March 9th
Kings Arms, Auckland
Tickets are on sale now from iamgiant.com
 
