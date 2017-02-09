Two-piece Fruit Juice Parade have released their crushing first single Whaling today. Coming out of the fresh young band factory that is Palmerston North, the band is planning more recordings and a festival appearance in the coming months.

Whaling is a piece of full-strum power. Guitarist and lead singer Shannen’s voice is strong from the outset, evoking a provincial New Zealand equivalent of Camp Cope; while drummer Tharushi’s sparse style gives the song space to expand.

Noisey says: “It's got all the flavour of the modern pop punk resurgence: drops of hope, realism, and angst where appropriate.”

Released Feb 9th with Papaiti Records.

http://fruitjuiceparade.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fruitjuiceparade/

http://papaiti.com/fruit-juice-parade