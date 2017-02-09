Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm Australian and New Zealand headline shows for multiple-Grammy-nominated Ryan Adams this May, touring in celebration of his forthcoming sixteenth studio LP Prisoner (out 17 Feb 2017 via PAX-AM/EMI).



‘One of the most elegant singer-songwriters of his generation’ – The New York Times



‘One of the few truly great roots-rock troubadours left’ – Entertainment Weekly



The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Civic Theatre before Adams’ biggest Australian headline shows to date; playing Brisbane’s The Tivoli, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.



Self-written, recorded and produced over the past two years, Prisoner (out 17 Feb 2017 via PAX-AM/EMI, pre-order here) is a direct transmission from the singer-songwriter’s psyche and soul, right down to the album artwork painted by Adams himself.



Those lucky enough to catch Adams’ sold-out show in Sydney last December were amongst the first to hear tracks from Prisoner like Do You Still Love Me? and Doomsday performed live, wrapping up a mammoth year of touring that included Adams’ first ever headline shows at the famed Red Rocks and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.



‘His voice in fine form: its warmth and character engaging; its underestimated technical skill exposed’ – Sydney Morning Herald



‘It was damn near perfect. Fourteen years into his solo career, Adams may just be entering his prime’ – Pop Dose



Don’t miss the chance to be amongst the first in Australia and New Zealand to hear tracks from Adams’ much-anticipated album Prisoner performed live this May. His shows have a penchant for selling out; act quickly to secure your tickets!

RYAN ADAMS



