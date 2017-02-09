10 Feb 2017
  • Ryan Adams confirms Australian & New Zealand headline shows this May

09 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm Australian and New Zealand headline shows for multiple-Grammy-nominated Ryan Adams this May, touring in celebration of his forthcoming sixteenth studio LP Prisoner (out 17 Feb 2017 via PAX-AM/EMI).
 
‘One of the most elegant singer-songwriters of his generation’ – The New York Times
 
‘One of the few truly great roots-rock troubadours left’  – Entertainment Weekly
 
The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Civic Theatre before Adams’ biggest Australian headline shows to date; playing Brisbane’s The Tivoli, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.
 
Self-written, recorded and produced over the past two years, Prisoner (out 17 Feb 2017 via PAX-AM/EMI, pre-order here) is a direct transmission from the singer-songwriter’s psyche and soul, right down to the album artwork painted by Adams himself.
 
Those lucky enough to catch Adams’ sold-out show in Sydney last December were amongst the first to hear tracks from Prisoner like Do You Still Love Me? and Doomsday performed live, wrapping up a mammoth year of touring that included Adams’ first ever headline shows at the famed Red Rocks and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
 
‘His voice in fine form: its warmth and character engaging; its underestimated technical skill exposed’ – Sydney Morning Herald
 
‘It was damn near perfect. Fourteen years into his solo career, Adams may just be entering his prime’ – Pop Dose
 
Don’t miss the chance to be amongst the first in Australia and New Zealand to hear tracks from Adams’ much-anticipated album Prisoner performed live this May. His shows have a penchant for selling out; act quickly to secure your tickets! 

RYAN ADAMS

Frontier Members pre-sale runs from Tue 14 Feb
Click here for details

General public on sale from Thu 16 Feb
12noon NZDT (AKL show)

For full tour information, click here 

Sat 20 May
Civic Theatre (All Ages)
Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Ph: 0800 111 999


