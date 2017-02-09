09 February 2017 - 0 Comments
Kane Strang has shared new music for the first time since 2016’s Blue Cheese in the
form of Oh So You’re
Off I See. It’s the first single from the New Zealander’s
forthcoming album that he is currently putting the finishing touches on. That
record is due out later this year on U.S. label Dead Oceans.
On Oh So You’re Off I See, Strang has moved away from the bedroom and into the studio. The song is angular and bright, showcasing his new collaborative approach to recording and writing with his band. The four-piece twists Strang’s melodies upside down and pushes his hooks inside out.
Before heading off to explore the big red, white and blue, Kane Strang will play three shows at home.
Fri. Feb. 23 –
Dunedin, NZ @ None Gallery
Fri. Feb. 24 – Auckland, NZ @ Cassette 9*
Sat. Feb. 25 – Wellington, NZ @ Caroline*
* co-headline with Fazerdaze
For ticketing information head here: http://www.kanestrang.com/
Strang’s North American tour kicks off next month at Baby’s All Right
in Brooklyn and takes him to Savannah Stopover, SXSW and Treefort.
These are his first shows ever outside of New Zealand.
Listen
to Kane Strang’s Oh So You’re Off I See:
https://youtu.be/l1VLO17X3Is
https://soundcloud.com/deadoceans/kane-strang-oh-so-youre-off-i-see
Kane Strang online:
http://www.kanestrang.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kanejamesstrang/
https://soundcloud.com/kanestrang
https://kanestrang.bandcamp.com/
