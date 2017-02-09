10 Feb 2017
Music News - Helmet announce two New Zealand shows

Helmet announce two New Zealand shows

09 February 2017 - 0 Comments

New York’s legendary riff lords Helmet are set to make a triumphant return to the stage, with two New Zealand shows in which they will play their iconic album Betty in its entirety, alongside their other well-known tunes.
 
Presented by Brent Eccles Entertainment, Under the Radar, 95bFM's Hard, Fast & Heavy show and RDU, the alt-metal rockers will play The Bedford in Christchurch on April 21 and the Kings Arms in Auckland on April 22. This is Helmet’s first ever performance in Christchurch.
 
With no opening act, the first half of the show will be dedicated to the 1994 classic, critically acclaimed album, Betty. Tracks like Wilma’s Rainbow, Milquetoastand Biscuits For Smutwill be brought to life in recognition of one of the most exciting hard rock records of the 90s.
 
The second half of the show will include a selection of all-time, back catalogue favourites, and tracks from their new record Dead To The World.
 
Across 27 years and eight studio albums, Page Hamilton and his band Helmet have set the standard for uncompromising and sonically brutal guitar driven rock. Established in 1989, Helmet took the hard rock blueprint of forbearers like Zeppelin, AC/DC and Wire and set it aflame, bringing raw power, volume and an almost mathematical sense of swing to the well-worn form, igniting an all-consuming firestorm that continues to burn incandescent to this day.
 
Helmet’s albums, including Betty, Meantime and Aftertaste, rewrote the rulebook for guitar bands in the 90s.
 
Kiwi hard rock fans get in quick - these shows will be once in a lifetime, must-see events!
 
General Public tickets on sale Friday February 17 at 12pm noon.

Tickets available from http://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/ and http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/

