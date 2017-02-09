New
York’s legendary riff lords Helmet are set to make a triumphant return to the stage, with two New Zealand shows in
which they will play their iconic album Betty
in its entirety, alongside their other well-known tunes.
Presented by Brent
Eccles Entertainment, Under the Radar, 95bFM's Hard, Fast & Heavy show and RDU,
the alt-metal rockers will play The
Bedford in Christchurch on April 21 and
the Kings Arms in Auckland on April 22
.
This is Helmet’s
first ever performance in Christchurch.
With no opening act, the first half of the show will be dedicated to the 1994
classic, critically acclaimed album, Betty
.
Tracks like Wilma’s
Rainbow
, Milquetoast
and Biscuits For Smut
will be brought to life in recognition of one of the most exciting hard rock records
of the 90s.
The second half of the show will include a selection of all-time, back
catalogue favourites, and tracks from their new record Dead To The World
.
Across 27 years and eight studio albums, Page
Hamilton and his band Helmet have set the standard for uncompromising and sonically brutal guitar driven
rock. Established in 1989, Helmet took the hard rock blueprint of forbearers like Zeppelin, AC/DC and Wire and
set it aflame, bringing raw power, volume and an almost mathematical sense of
swing to the well-worn form, igniting an all-consuming firestorm that continues
to burn incandescent to this day.
Helmet’s
albums, including Betty
, Meantime
and Aftertaste
, rewrote the rulebook for guitar bands in the 90s.
Kiwi hard rock fans get in quick - these shows will be once in a lifetime,
must-see events!
General Public tickets on sale Friday February 17 at 12pm noon.
Tickets available from http://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/
and http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/
