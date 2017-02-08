Making their way to Auckland this April, Milky Chance are set to play one show in the city's Powerstation on Wednesday 26th April off the back of an almost sold-out world tour prior to the release of their second full-length album, Blossom (out 17th March via Muggelig Records).

SEE MILKY CHANCE LIVE IN AUCKLAND:

Sign up to Milky Chance Pre-sales here



Wednesday 26th April

Powerstation

33 Mt Eden Road, Grafton

More details at secretsounds.com



Pre-sale tickets available from secretsounds.com

9am, Thursday 9th February until 8am, Friday 10th February



General ticket sales from secretsounds.com

9am, Friday 10th February

The German dance-folk duo, comprised of Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch, rose to international stardom with the success of their infamous debut track, Stolen Dance (one of the most Shazamed songs in history) in 2013. Following it's release, Rehbein and Dausch took the coveted number one spot in several countries, becoming "most blogged about act" on Hype Machine, and released a subsequent number of follow-up singles including Down By The River and Flashed Junk Mind, which appeared on their debut album, Sadnecessary. The duo has since embarked on multiple tours that took them across several continents, to the fields of Glastonbury, the desert of Coachella, and the stage of Lollapalooza.



With a new album on the near horizon, the pair have just shared a sleek new single called Doing Good, which follows the December release of debut Blossom track Cocoon.

Across Blossom, we’re introduced to a vigorous, secure Milky Chance. With that extended period of adventure and personal development now built into their roots, there’s a renewed sense of depth to the band’s serenely alluring jams. It’s a sound that pops and bursts into life, but running through its bedrock is a sense of learning and refection. Like their previous album Sadnecessary, there’s no doubt that Blossom will enter the ears of the music world with an unrelenting force - and their hearts. Ultimately though, this is a record that belongs to Milky Chance.