Making their way to Auckland this April, Milky Chance are set to play one show in the city's Powerstation on Wednesday 26th April off the back of an almost sold-out world tour prior to the release of their second full-length album, Blossom (out 17th March via Muggelig Records).
Wednesday 26th April
Powerstation
33 Mt Eden Road, Grafton
The German dance-folk duo,
comprised of Clemens
Rehbein and Philipp
Dausch, rose to international stardom with the success of their
infamous debut track, Stolen
Dance (one of the most Shazamed songs in history) in 2013. Following it's release, Rehbein and Dausch took the
coveted number one spot in several countries, becoming "most blogged about
act" on Hype
Machine, and released a subsequent number of follow-up singles
including Down By The
River and Flashed Junk
Mind, which appeared on their debut album, Sadnecessary. The
duo has since embarked on multiple tours that took them across several
continents, to the fields of Glastonbury, the desert of Coachella, and the
stage of Lollapalooza.
With a new album on the near horizon, the pair have just shared a sleek new single called Doing Good, which follows the December release of debut Blossom track Cocoon.
Across Blossom, we’re introduced to a vigorous, secure Milky Chance. With that extended period of adventure and personal development now built into their roots, there’s a renewed sense of depth to the band’s serenely alluring jams. It’s a sound that pops and bursts into life, but running through its bedrock is a sense of learning and refection. Like their previous album Sadnecessary, there’s no doubt that Blossom will enter the ears of the music world with an unrelenting force - and their hearts. Ultimately though, this is a record that belongs to Milky Chance.
