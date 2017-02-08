The iconic Rippon Festival which has been held at Wanaka’s Rippon Vineyard since 1998 is moving west to a new venue in 2018.

On February 10th next year, Tuki Festival will be born at a spectacular lakefront site at Glendhu Bay on Lake Wanaka. The name Tuki means ‘mouthpiece’ (Maori) and is also a nod to the nearby Matukituki River.

Organisers at Lake Wanaka Sounz Incorporated remain firm in their vision of an inclusive, organic, inspiring event which will continue to showcase outstanding music of Aotearoa.

Director Lynne Christie admits moving on from the vineyard location was not easy, but the time was right for a new location. “It has been an absolute privilege working with Mills family, but the vineyard focus is understandably wine and weddings, which we fully appreciate.”

Celebrating 20 years of festivals since 1998, Rippon is known for showcasing such acts as Shihad, Che Fu, The D4, Kora, Shapeshifter, The Clean, The Black Seeds, Electric Wire Hustle, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi6, The Phoenix Foundation, Eru Dangerspiel, The Mint Chicks, The Datsuns, Fur Patrol and TrinityRoots – many before they were established names.

“Seeing the emergence of such phenomenal New Zealand talent has been a total joy,” said Nick Mills of Rippon Vineyard, adding that they wish LWSI every success as they celebrate 20 years of events.

When asked if there may be a change of direction with the new site, Christie suggests, “some things will be similar, some will be totally different. Tuki 2018 aims to represent what Wanaka is as a wider community – uniting vastly different people in music.”

A main point of difference will be access to a forest on the site, providing entertainment and much-needed shade. Land owner John McRae says: “We believe the site is perfect for an event of this nature and we can’t wait to share the land with the community and visitors”.

With a capacity of 5000, organisers are already underway with preparations for the new summertime event.

http://www.tukifestival.co.nz/