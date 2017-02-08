Independent Music NZ (IMNZ) is pleased to reveal several exciting changes to this years’ Taite Music Prize 2017 – a new partner, a new venue and a brand new award!

With the Taite Music Prize now in its eighth year, IMNZ is thrilled to welcome Auckland Live as its new event partner. As a result of this freshly minted collaboration, a move to the spectacularly unique Wintergarden at The Civic will ensure that the Taite Music Prize will retain its reputation as one of the most prestigious music events in the nation’s calendar. Additionally, in recognition of this association, a brand new award has been created - the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award. Nominations for this terrific new award are now open, for more details go to: http://www.indies.co.nz/

The Taite Music Prize recognises outstanding creativity for an entire collection of music contained on one album. Named after the late Dylan Taite, one of New Zealand’s most respected music journalists, nominations are now open for the 2017 awards. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 to be spent as they wish, thanks to Taite Music Prize founding partner Recorded Music NZ; recording time at Red Bull Studios Auckland; and a year’s supply of Red Bull product.

Acknowledging originality, creativity and musicianship regardless of sales figures or genre, the Taite Music Prize was established to champion the finest release by a New Zealand artist or group. The previous winners have all been albums that demonstrate these criteria well.

This year the overall winner will be announced at a presentation at The Civic’s Wintergarden in Auckland on Tuesday 18th April 2017. Alongside the main prize, two additional awards will be presented at the ceremony: the already established Independent Music NZ Classic Record Award and the newly created Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, celebrating the freshest talent of Aotearoa, and including a $2000 cash prize and a live performance slot at Auckland Live Summer in the Square 2017/2018 – Auckland’s biggest backyard summer party.

Auckland Live director, Robbie Macrae, says he’s delighted to welcome the Taite Music Prize into the vibrant hub of Auckland Live’s arts and entertainment precinct.

“Through hosting the awards ceremony at the Wintergarden, and providing a platform for growth for musical artists with the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, we’re helping ensure the unique music talent of Aotearoa continues to be nurtured and recognised,” he says.

“I look forward to presenting the new award in April.”

Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award nominations close 5pm, Tuesday 7th March 2017.

For more details on specific eligibility and nomination forms please visit: http://www.indies.co.nz/

TAITE MUSIC PRIZE 2017

TUESDAY 18th APRIL – WINTERGARDEN, at The Civic