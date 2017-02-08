The Wellington based 9 piece Balkan flavoured world music band Niko Ne Zna, who sprung to International notoriety with three featured tracks in the film What We Do In The Shadows, are very excited to announce their upcoming single Babushka's Borsch release tour dates.

Frankie Curac, founding member and bandleader for Niko Ne Zna, is a first generation New Zealander of Croatian and Ukrainian parentage. Frankie grew up eating Eastern European cuisine and he swears that his grandmother Larissa makes the best Borsch soup in the Southern Hemisphere! It's so good that Frankie was inspired to write a high energy party song called Babushka's Borsch which directly translates from Russian to “Grandma's Borsch Soup” and it is the first single to be released from the band’s upcoming second studio album. The album was recorded at Blue Barn Studios by James Goldsmith, Mixed by Dr Lee Prebble at The Surgery and Mastered by Mike Gibson at Munki Studios.

“Eating this soup is like a spiritual experience! It's titillating and mysterious dark red coloration. It's alluring aroma. It is the food equivalent of the body and mind tingling nirvana experienced of dancing at a Niko Ne Zna show. A feast for all the senses.” Frankie Curac

Don’t miss out on this dance inducing, good time band as they take the party on the road in February to celebrate said single and pending album release.

You can catch Niko Ne Zna at the below Festivals and Auckland dates.

11th of Feb - Island Bay Festival

25th of Feb - Auckland Music in Parks

25th of Feb - Thirsty Dog Auckland

3rd of March - Havana Bar Wellington