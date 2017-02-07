9 Feb 2017
Sachi Takes Out #1 Spot On George FM Biggest Bangers 500 Countdown

07 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Yesterday, on Waitangi Day, George FM unveiled the biggest songs on the station. Landing at #1 was Sachi’s latest single Heavy Breathing from their debut EP Lunch with Bianca.

Edging out a plethora of George anthems, including Shapeshifter’s Electric Dream which has taken out the #1 spot for the previous 6 years, SACHI continue the momentum from their whirlwind year. SACHI had over half their EP make the countdown with their debut single No More coming in at #19, and Hold On landing at #137.

“We’ve been listening to George FM for as long as we can remember, and the Waitangi Day Countdown has always been a staple piece of our weekend. To have our track voted in the #1 spot is a crazy feeling.

“We’re currently working on a sophomore project, and have a run of live shows locally and abroad yet to be announced.”

The emerging duo recently signed to Falcona agency, the home of Alison Wonderland, Hayden James, and other Australian greats. Catch a sneak peek of their energetic live show here, classed by George FM as “one of the best sets from a local act at Rhythm and Vines festival.”


