UK born, Auckland based singer-songwriter Kenington is pleased to release his debut single Dollar For My Daydream - a precursor to his debut album Going Nowhere (Faster Than You) - out later this year.



Mark Kenington writes honest, reflective songs of a timeless nature wrapped in lush, catchy melodies. Songs that often mix a positive vibe with a darker and deeper lyrical message.



Dollar For My Daydream is a track inspired by the exchange between Mark and a café waitress...and the fantasy that ensued. Punchy electric guitar and memorable melodies punctuated by Mark’s distinctive voice evoke the likes of Brit pop/ indie rock bands such as Supergrass and Blur.



The forthcoming album was recorded by award winning producer and engineer Andrew Buckton(Midnight Youth, The D4, Sommerset, Ekko Park) and is a collection of highly crafted, insightful catchy songs translated into beautifully sonic guitar pop soundscapes.



The accompanying video for Dollar For My Daydream was a collective effort. Shot in Muriwai and directed in part by Josh Thom and Lucy Timmins, the video brings Kenington's fantasy to life.



Watch Dollar For My Daydream here:

Dollar For My Daydream is available fromiTunes, Deezer, Spotify and all good digital service providers.



