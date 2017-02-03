03 February 2017 - 0 Comments
UK born, Auckland based singer-songwriter Kenington is
pleased to release his debut single Dollar
For My Daydream - a precursor to his debut album Going Nowhere (Faster Than You) - out later
this year.
Mark Kenington writes honest, reflective songs of a timeless nature wrapped in lush, catchy melodies. Songs that often mix a positive vibe with a darker and deeper lyrical message.
Dollar For My Daydream is a track inspired by the exchange between Mark and a café waitress...and the fantasy that ensued. Punchy electric guitar and memorable melodies punctuated by Mark’s distinctive voice evoke the likes of Brit pop/ indie rock bands such as Supergrass and Blur.
The forthcoming album was recorded by award winning producer and engineer Andrew Buckton(Midnight Youth, The D4, Sommerset, Ekko Park) and is a collection of highly crafted, insightful catchy songs translated into beautifully sonic guitar pop soundscapes.
The accompanying video for Dollar For My Daydream was a collective effort. Shot in Muriwai and directed in part by Josh Thom and Lucy Timmins, the video brings Kenington's fantasy to life.
Watch Dollar For My Daydream here:
|
Dollar For My Daydream is available fromiTunes, Deezer, Spotify and all good digital service
providers.
http://www.kenningtonmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/keningtonmusic/
https://twitter.com/mrkenington
https://www.instagram.com/keningtonmusic
https://soundcloud.com/keningtonmusic
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.