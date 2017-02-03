3 Feb 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Kenington releases debut single 'Dollar For My Daydream'

Music News - Kenington releases debut single 'Dollar For My Daydream'

Kenington releases debut single 'Dollar For My Daydream'

03 February 2017 - 0 Comments

UK born, Auckland based singer-songwriter Kenington is pleased to release his debut single Dollar For My Daydream - a precursor to his debut album Going Nowhere (Faster Than You) - out later this year.
 
Mark Kenington writes honest, reflective songs of a timeless nature wrapped in lush, catchy melodies. Songs that often mix a positive vibe with a darker and deeper lyrical message.

Dollar For My Daydream is a track inspired by the exchange between Mark and a café waitress...and the fantasy that ensued. Punchy electric guitar and memorable melodies punctuated by Mark’s distinctive voice evoke the likes of Brit pop/ indie rock bands such as Supergrass and Blur.

The forthcoming album was recorded by award winning producer and engineer Andrew Buckton(Midnight Youth, The D4, Sommerset, Ekko Park) and is a collection of highly crafted, insightful catchy songs translated into beautifully sonic guitar pop soundscapes.

The accompanying video for Dollar For My Daydream was a collective effort. Shot in Muriwai and directed in part by Josh Thom and Lucy Timmins, the video brings Kenington's fantasy to life.

Watch Dollar For My Daydream here:

Dollar For My Daydream is available fromiTunes, DeezerSpotify and all good digital service providers.

http://www.kenningtonmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/keningtonmusic/
https://twitter.com/mrkenington
https://www.instagram.com/keningtonmusic 
https://soundcloud.com/keningtonmusic

 


 

Prev: I Am Giant Release Brand New Single ‘Dead Flower’

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • CASTLE ON THE HILL
    Ed Sheeran
  • HOW FAR I'LL GO
    Alessia Cara
  • ROCKABYE
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul And Anne-Marie
  • PARIS
    The Chainsmokers
  • I DON'T WANNA LIVE FOREVER
    ZAYN And Taylor Swift
  • STARBOY
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • I FEEL IT COMING
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
  • SAY YOU WON'T LET GO
    James Arthur
  • FRESH EYES
    Andy Grammer
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem