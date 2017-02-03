Today, Louis Baker shares a third, new single Gave It All Awaywith the world, following two breathtaking singles (Fadeand Rainbow) and a year of co-writing and songwriting sessions abroad. The song has been released as two versions: a strikingly raw, acoustic version recorded by Baker, and as an electronic dance track produced by none other than Fat Freddy's Drop legend behind the MPC, Mu.



Baker will be releasing a 7" split single vinyl, featuring the two versions of the song on February 10th 2017.



Written alone by the young Wellington songwriter, the song came to life late one night in a hotel room, far from the grounding lights of home. "I remember feeling the exhaustion starting to set in, after being on the road by myself in the UK for quite some time," Louis reminisces. "The song is about not giving up on your dreams. It's about never giving in. It's about the resolve and determination one must have in order to make these dreams become reality.”

Originally written and recorded acoustically, Baker also wanted to explore the idea of trying an alternate version of "Gave It All Away." With his love and interest in Dance, Hip-Hop and House music, Louis reached out to Mu of Fat Freddy's Drop to produce and collaborate on the track. Leaving us with a deep, four-to-the-floor dance track that makes your body want to move. “To work with Mu on this project was so dope. I've always been a huge fan of Fat Freddy's, and in particular Mu's production," says Baker.

The Mu-produced version was featured by Red Bull on their 20 before 17 feature, which ran across 2016 covering their biggest moments (and artists) of the year. This included the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Mike Will Made It, YG, Lil Wayne, and Erykah Badu, to name a few. You can catch up on the sessions HERE.

Last year, Louis spent a great deal of time overseas, creating new material and collaborating with a range of fellow songwriters from around the world. In late 2016, he attended ASCAP’s Songwriter Retreat – a prestigious songwriting camp held at the Château Marouatte castle in Southern France during the latter half of September. Previous attendees have included Ellie Goulding, James Bay, Mika, Mike Posner, Dougy Mandagi (The Temper Trap) and Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) to name a few.



Around travelling and seeing the world, the 27 year-old Wellingtonian released two new singles, Rainbowand Fade, which invited us into a new chapter in this soulful singer-songwriter's book, and a new era of his musical evolution...

