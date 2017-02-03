New Zealand’s youngest thrash metallers, Alien Weaponry, are kicking off 2017 with a thunderous new single, Raupatu.

Staying true to Alien Weaponry’s modus operandi - to make and play loud, in-your-face, hard-core rock - Raupatu follows on from the success of last year’s epic single, Urutaa.

Funded by NZ on Air as part of the band’s prize pack for winning last year’s Smokefree Pacifica Beats, Raupatu is further proof that the teenage three-piece from Northland are a fierce force to be reckoned with.

Consisting of 14-year-old Lewis de Jong, his 16-year-old brother Henry and 14-year-old Ethan Trembath, Alien Weaponry have not only taken the New Zealand rock scene by storm, they’ve impressed critics and fans alike with their use of Te Reo Māori in their music and their focus on socio-political issues.

The new single Raupatu centres around the Government confiscation of Maori land in the 1800s - specifically on three significant confiscations in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki - and the prominent chiefs who resisted.



Appropriately, it will be released on Waitangi Day, Monday, February 6. Alien Weaponry will also play a free gig in Auckland’s Aotea Square this Waitangi weekend, on Sunday, February 5, at 12:30pm.

Alien Weaponry have gone from strength-to-strength since bursting onto the local music scene last year.

They made New Zealand music history when they won both the 2016 Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats competitions.

