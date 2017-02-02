3 Feb 2017
Music News - Devilskin to play Download Festival

Devilskin to play Download Festival

02 February 2017 - 0 Comments

NZ Rock sensation Devilskin have been invited to play at Download Festival in the UK.

Download is the world famous 3 day Rock Festival held at the spiritual home of Rock - Donington Park, Leicestershire, UK on 9th - 11th June 2017. Devilskin perform Sunday 11th.

Devilskin join an incredible 2017 line up which includes Aerosmith, System of a Down, Slayer, Biffy Clyro, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Alter Bridge, Airbourne, Coheed and Cambria and many more.

Devilskin’s Paul Martin says "we are totally ecstatic to be performing at this years Download Festival alongside so many of our heroes. We can't wait! It’s very cool to be flying the flag for New Zealand rock at what is probably the apex of international rock events. From Castle Donnington Monsters of Rock to the monster Donnington is now, this is definitely one of the most important festivals in the world today. Bring it on!"

Download is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genres' biggest names, including Saxon, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Kiss, Judas Priest, Status Quo, Motley Crue, Journey, ZZ Top, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Guns N' Roses. 

Devilskin have just completed their Be Like The River tour of New Zealand which was followed by3 huge Australian gigs supporting Grammy Award winning US band Halestorm.

In addition to their appearance at Download, Devilskin will tour their blistering live act in Europe. Details to be announced.

Download tickets can be purchased here: www.downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets

For further information visit: www.facebook.com/DevilskinNZ or http://www.devilskin.co.nz/


