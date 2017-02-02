KINETIC, the brand new collaboration between Laughton Kora (Kora, Fly My Pretties), Shelton Woolright (Blindspott, I Am Giant) and Paul Matthews (I Am Giant, Stylus), sign to Warner Music New Zealand and release their brand new single Invincible. The track debuted at No 1 on the NZ Single Heatseekers Chart and was the highest debuting NZ single.

“WMNZ are very proud to sign Laughton, Shelton and Paul’s new project KINETIC. The collective talent of this exciting new entity is undeniable, and we look forward to some incredible music to come,” says Warner Music NZ, General Manager Phil Howling.

“We are so stoked to be part of the Warner Music family and to join their amazing roster of NZ artists like Kings and Theia. The Warner Music NZ track record speaks for itself and we can’t wait to work with the team releasing more new KINETIC tunes”, says Shelton Woolright.

Invincible – out now – was recorded in London and Auckland and mixed and mastered in Melbourne. The track is a timely homage to the feel good vibes of summer in New Zealand. “The origins of the song were started on the balcony of Laughton’s home on a hot summer day and the lyrics are about the feeling of falling in love over summer and chasing the sun. It's supposed to bring you good vibes. You can't beat love under the sun” explains Shelton and Laughton.

This vibe is reflected in the accompanying video, directed by Paul Innes (thirtyonefortyone), which was shot in Mount Maunganui, one of Aotearoa’s iconic summer beaches.

