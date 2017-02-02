Last year, New Zealand's Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray) dropped the track Little Uneasy and promised herself to release her debut LP in 2017. Now the details are here.



The debut LP Morningside will be released on on May 5th. It will be available worldwide via Flying Nun Records - except in Europe where it is released via Groenland Records (Neu, Harmonia, Metric) and Japan via Tugboat Records (The Drums, Homeshake, Gold Panda).



The new single Lucky Girl was written and recorded by Murray herself in her living room and is the most complete document of her intricate songwriting to date.

This week Lucky Girl had it's radio premier on Australia's Triple J (who have had Little Uneasy on high rotate) and today the track had it's online premier via influential US blog Gorilla vs Bear, who said:



"Here’s a perfect burst of swooning, happy-sad bedroom guitar-pop sunshine from New Zealand’s Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray), taken from her beautiful debut LP Morningside, out this spring via the legendary Flying Nun Records."- Gorilla Vs Bear



Murray explains; "I wrote and recorded this track while I was living in a room that had no windows - except for a skylight which I eventually had to block out to stop my room from overheating. It was so dark in there and I slowly began to feel sad, like the walls were enclosing on me - that’s how I got the idea for the first lyric".

Fazerdaze has been praised by NME, played with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Connan Mockasin, was invited to join the Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal and just stole the show at Auckland's Laneway 2017. In May, Murray will take her band to the UK to play The Great Escape Festival.

NZ Lucky Girl Tour Dates:

Thursday 23rd of Feb - None Gallery Dunedin - Kane Strang & Guests (Fazerdaze not playing this show)

Friday, February 24 - Cassette 9, Auckland /w Kane Strang & Girlboss - tickets from http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/

Saturday, February 25 - Caroline, Wellington /w Kane Strang & Girlboss - tickets from http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/