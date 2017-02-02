3 Feb 2017
Music News - Hauraki presents Elemeno P in two headline shows

Hauraki presents Elemeno P in two headline shows

02 February 2017 - 0 Comments

It’s fifteen years since pop-rock legends Elemeno P appeared on the New Zealand music scene with debut single Fast Times in Tahoe and now the band is reconvening for headline shows in Auckland and Christchurch in March, following their appearance at Wellington’s Homegrown festival.

Fast Times in Tahoe was the first singalong-able hit to work its way into the kiwi consciousness, followed up by many others including Verona, Every Day’s A Saturday and the “I’m gonna be late” earworm 11:57. The band’s triple-platinum first album LOVE and DISRESPECT debuted at #1 in the New Zealand Charts and Elemeno P were awarded Best Group at the 2006 New Zealand Music Awards.

It was the live Elemeno P experience that truly stood out, with skilful playing and showmanship honed by relentless touring, bringing an infectiously fun live show to fans in every corner of the country. Now they’re gathering from New York, LA and… Auckland to bring their unforgettable earworms back for one final show at the Auckland’s Kings Arms Tavern and to Blue Smoke in Christchurch for the first time. 

Get in quick for a guaranteed feel good night out.

Elemeno P
Friday 10 March | Kings Arms Tavern, Auckland
Saturday 11 March | Blue Smoke, Christchurch 
Tickets on sale on Friday 3 February at 9am from Eventfinda


