NZTrio is seeking a new violinist following the decision by Justine Cormack to leave the trio from mid-2017. After fifteen years performing together with Ashley Brown (cellist) and Sarah Watkins (pianist) as founding members of NZTrio, Justine is to move on in a new direction.



“Justine has made an incredible contribution over the last 15 years to developing NZTrio into the leading ensemble it is today. Together with Ashley and Sarah, Justine has helped mould NZTrio into a driving force in the New Zealand music scene,” said NZTrio Foundation chairman, Peter Rowe.



Justine has reached a point in her career where she wishes to pursue new challenges. She is incredibly proud and satisfied with the treasury of repertoire that NZTrio has performed, including an impressive catalogue of new commissions. Justine, along with her NZTrio colleagues, has always been a strong advocate of New Zealand composers and commissions, with a special interest in emerging composers. She was integral in setting up the NZTrio Composing Competition for tertiary music students, which was introduced in 2015.



Audiences both in New Zealand and overseas, as well as her colleagues and peers, will miss her superb talent and skill as part of this much-loved ensemble. Justine will remain with the trio to perform the first national concerts in 2017, as well as a return tour to China.



She leaves the ensemble in the strongest of positions with remaining founding members, Ashley and Sarah, committed to upholding NZTrio’s reputation of bold and unexpected programming. With quality being paramount to NZTrio performances, the recruitment process will be far-reaching but the NZTrio team is up for the challenge.



“Without a doubt, Justine’s contribution to the development and success of NZTrio has been enormous”, says Sarah and Ashley. “Justine actually introduced us to each other 15 years ago, and since then we have enjoyed an incredible collaboration together, performing, touring, recording, and being champions for NZ music both here and overseas. She has always been thoroughly committed to the group, and we will miss her energy, enthusiasm, integrity, and fine musicianship, and wish her well for the adventures that await her. As we start our recruitment process, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing with different violinists, and to finding a brilliant new colleague who will uphold and further develop the legacy that Justine has helped establish. NZTrio’s next chapter is sure to be a very exciting one!”.



Audiences can continue to expect concerts in true-NZTrio style, matching classical masterpieces with lesser-known and newly commissioned works. This year there’ll be some surprise guest violinists in the chair as the group presents their 2017 programme while at the same time undertaking the search for a new and permanent member.



Programme details will be announced in the coming weeks.



