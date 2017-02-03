3 Feb 2017
Music News - Curlys Jewels single release 3/2/2017

Curlys Jewels single release 3/2/2017

01 February 2017 - 0 Comments

On February 3rd 2017 Wellington rock band Curlys Jewels are releasing Bastard Fate, the first single off their upcoming EP. The single was recorded mixed and mastered by TKO Troy Kelly at The Armoury Studio in Wellington. Bastard Fate will be available on all digital platforms including iTunes and Spotify.

Available for pre-order here

