Music News - Curlys Jewels single release 3/2/2017
01 February 2017 - 0 Comments
On February 3rd 2017
Wellington rock band Curlys Jewels
are releasing Bastard Fate
, the
first single off their upcoming EP. The single was recorded mixed and mastered
by TKO Troy Kelly at The Armoury Studio in Wellington. Bastard Fate will be
available on all digital platforms including iTunes and Spotify.Available for pre-order here
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.