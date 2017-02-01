3 Feb 2017
  • The Delta Riggs make their way to Auckland this February with Radio Hauraki

The Delta Riggs make their way to Auckland this February with Radio Hauraki

01 February 2017 - 0 Comments

Following a staggering 30-date Australian tour in support of their brand new album Active Galactic, Melbourne-based four piece, The Delta Riggs are headed to Auckland for a roaring good show presented by Radio Hauraki at the city's beloved Whammy Bar on Sunday 26th February. Kicking off the show, Australian garage rockers, Royal Chant will take the stage before the sizzling main act let loose.

The album, produced by the band and Jason Hollis, hits stores in New Zealand on Friday 17th February via Inertia Music& Rhythmethod. This is the group's third studio album and features 13 new cuts that run the gamut of musical genres from the Rolling Stones inspired Surgery of Love, the disco-rock of Never Seen This Before and the high powered N*E*R*D infused Baddest Mother Fucker in the Beehive.

RADIO HAURAKI PRESENTS:
THE DELTA RIGGS LIVE AT WHAMMY!
(with support from Royal Chant)

SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY
(Doors - 5.30pm)
Whammy Bar, St. Kevin's Arcade,
Karangahape Road, Auckland

BUY YOUR TICKETS FROM UNDERTHERADAR

Active Galactic was recorded in isolation at The Grove Studios north of Sydney in just nine days, mixed in Melbourne and mastered in Los Angeles. On the recording process, Monte explains “It was super peaceful where we recorded; you feel ostracised from anything else in the universe. It’s important for us to really dive into the recording process without distraction. Vibe is key. It’s almost as paramount as the music. After nine days, cocktails at 5pm, suits at 6pm, a few minor disagreements and some intergalactic good times later – we had finished what we believe to be our finest work to date. Then we went to LA, which is a whole other story.”

The growth from the band’s previous record, Dipz Zebazios, to Active Galactic is evident as this new album shows a band assured in its trajectory in musical life, and takes a strong step forward in an ever-growing career.


