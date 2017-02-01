World-renowned Kaipara sculpture park opens gates to raise funds for music charity

GIBBS FARM OPEN DAY – THE NEW ZEALAND MUSIC FOUNDATION

Thursday 23rd March 10am – 2pm

Gibbs Farm, the private Kaipara sculpture park owned by entrepreneur Alan Gibbs, is to open its gates on Thursday March 23 in a fundraiser for music charity The New Zealand Music Foundation.

As the Farm is rarely open for the public to visit, the fundraising day is a special opportunity for supporters of The New Zealand Music Foundation to view Gibbs’ unique collection of 22 artworks by renowned sculptors from around the world.

The New Zealand Music Foundation General Manager, Peter Dickens, says: “The creative drive within those in the visual arts and music is equally powerful and one we fundamentally understand. Those who attend this event will experience a blend of built and natural landscape that will affect them in ways they haven’t experienced before. We’re very grateful to the Gibbs Farm trustees for supporting our work to change lives through music with this rare opportunity.”

Tickets are on sale now from NZ Tix, with the proceeds contributing to support the efforts of The New Zealand Music Foundation.

Private car parking is available on site, and The Foundation will also be providing bus travel to the farm from the Auckland CBD at an additional cost.

No beverages or food are available for purchase onsite, but food can be brought into the park and pre-ordered picnic lunchboxes are also available at an additional cost.

Full details’ regarding transport and food options is online at NZTix

In brief:

Gibbs Farm Open Day, sculpture walk (3-4km total). http://www.gibbsfarm.org.nz/

Gibbs Farm, 2421 Kaipara Coast Highway, R.D. 4, Warkworth, 0984

Thursday 23 March, 10am – 2pm

Tickets:

$80.00 - numbers strictly limited

Transport:

There is private car parking onsite. The NZ Music Foundation will also be providing bus travel to the farm from the Auckland CBD at an additional cost.

Food:

Pre-ordered picnic lunchboxes are available at an additional cost. No beverages or food are available for purchase onsite and alcohol is not permitted.

Tickets, picnic boxes and bus passes are all available to purchase from NZTix

About The New Zealand Music Foundation The NZ Music Foundation is a charity that develops and supports projects that use music to change the lives of people in need across New Zealand. It also helps kiwi music people by providing caring, confidential and practical emergency assistance in times of illness and hardship, and operates a professional online, on the phone and in-person counselling service for members of the NZ music community.

