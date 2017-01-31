Meatstock tickets are on sale, so get your taste buds ready to sizzle!

The festival has also released a rocking band line-up, set to fire up this Barbecue extravaganza in February next year.

A mix of local and international acts will take to the stage, including NZ’s very own Cam Scott and Annah Mac, alongside Bullhorn, The Delta Riggs, Dusty Boots, Knox, Roy Rose and Royal Chant, with more to be announced!

Winner of the 2015 Male Artist of the Year award at the Country Music Awards New Zealand, Cam Scott is one of NZ’s most exciting country music acts, channelling the Nashville party scene through his unique vocals, whilst singer-songwriter Annah Mac, who has previously opened for One Direction,

​Kelly Clarkson and The Script will also be adding her exceptional talent to the weekend’s festivities.

From across the ditch nu-wave brass band Bullhorn will be flying in and shaking things up with their nine-piece strong band, including 7 hard hitting horn players, 1 bossing drummer and 1 monster MC, alongside rockers The Delta Riggs and Indie rock band Dusty Boots.

​Fijian rock-reggae artist KNOX winner of four Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards will be playing to punters together with Bluesy songwriter Roy Rose and pop-fuzz garage band Royal Chant.

“New Zealand has an incredible food and music scene, so we are excited to bring the two together in one big toe tapping, BBQ festival,” said Festival Director, Simon Luke.

“BBQ is really taking off in New Zealand and we have uncovered some unbelievable NZ Texan Style Barbecue Masters, looking give the international barbecue community a run for their money!”

The pro-protein festival is taking place in Auckland, 25th-26thFebruary, featuring bands, barbecues, beards and barbers, butchers, bourbon and plenty of beer. Tickets are available from http://www.meatstock.com.au/and cost $35.00 per day or $55.00 for a weekend super pass with children under 12 going free with every adult ticket purchased.

The flaming hot two-day line-up includes competitions such as the ‘Barbecue, Butcher and Barber Wars’, as well as demonstrations and workshops. The event is garnished with a backdrop of live bands, BBQ inspired food trucks and craft beer from Liberty Brewing.