Following on from a packed sold out event in September 2015, at Auckland’s “soon to be lost forever” King’s Arms Tavern in Newton, PUNK IT UP returns to the KA this April 8th, ready to melt your f**king face off.

With musical acts performing a mixture of new material and old classics, the whole night is set to encourage community around the punk aesthetic, and expose you to a healthy dose of intelligent and positive alternative thinking, not just fast noisy rock’n’roll

It’s a total venue takeover - bands in the main bar, and in the true spirit of punk, likeminded partners Sea Shepherd, Rock enRol, and Auckland Peace Action (among others), who will be holding court in the front bar with supporter stalls to help you get involved. There will also be heaps of punk paraphernalia from the bands performing, and a bunch of artists that aren’t, just because we can!

Leading the charge in the main room as MC is Dr Rock himself, Barry Jenkin. He’ll be introducing a stellar line-up of bands including New Zealand’s very own X-Features, Aussie rockers RUST, up and coming local acts Scumbeat, The Raw Nerves, and Markdown, with the first part of the “all-nighter” topped off by punk covers act bankRobbers(along with some very special secret guests). Keeping you pogoing between bands will be a bunch of Auckland’s finest “selectors” including Dubhead, Phil A, and Miss Dom

Then, after you’ve sweated out a couple of kilos in front of the stage in the main room, we’re moving the music to the front bar, where the party continues into the wee small hours with hosts 95bFM’s Dirtbag Radio, joined by DJs Lise, No Tag’s Andrew Boak, and Miss Dom.

The first 100 “early bird” tickets are available from Thursday 2/2/2017 at undertheradar.co.nz with regular ticket sales after they sell through.

Saturday 8 April 2017 at the Kings Arms, Auckland City