US-based, Kiwi-born hard rockers LIKE A STORM have been announced as the opening act for the legendary ALTER BRIDGE, playing in Auckland this March*.



MJR Presents is bringing both bands to New Zealand for a one-off show at the Powerstation on March 31*.



LIKE A STORM have fought hard to be heard. The three brothers from New Zealand went to the United States in 2009 knowing no one. After tirelessly touring to promote their debut album, THE END OF THE BEGINNING, they built a diehard and devoted fanbase and soon were opening for the likes of Creed, Alter Bridge and Shinedown in the States.



Now they’re undoubtedly the biggest band to emerge out of New Zealand’s active rock market on an international level. Ironically, despite touring the world with the likes of Tremonti, Shinedown, Steel Panther and Slash/Myles Kennedy, the LIKE A STORM boys have never played with a full band on home turf. It makes their return to Kiwi soil all the more special.



Singer Chris Brooks says the band is excited to finally be playing a gig at home: “We have fought for every little piece of ground that we have gained here in the US and in Europe. To come home now to play our FIRST show in New Zealand as LIKE A STORM, as well as Australia, AND to do it with ALTER BRIDGE, this is a dream come true.”



LIKE A STORM started getting major attention when their single ‘Love The Way You Hate Me’ was added to Sirius XM’s rock station and seized #1 on their nationwide “Big 'Uns” countdown for five weeks. The single eventually went Top 30 on the US Active Rock charts, a major achievement for a completely independent band, and making them the first New Zealand group to ever do so.



The band’s second AWAKEN THE FIRE then went on to debut in the top 200 Billboard charts. They now have a new album on the way, featuring the single, ‘Pure Evil’, which is currently top 50 at Rock radio in the States. Listen to ‘Pure Evil’ here



LIKE A STORM are brothers Chris Brooks (lead vocals, guitar, didgeridoo, keys/programming), Matt Brooks (vocals, lead guitar, keys/programming), and Kent Brooks (bass, vocals, keys/programming), plus LA-based Drummer Zach Wood.



Myles Kennedy of ALTER BRIDGE is also enthusiastic about their return to New Zealand and Australia with LIKE A STORM in tow. “Every time we tour, I’m reminded of how great it is to have this passionate and loyal audience. We don’t take it lightly,” Myles says. “We consider it an honour that people let us into their lives that way – and we can’t wait to see our loyal fans down under in April, with our tour buddies LIKE A STORM – it’s going to be a load of fun.”



Don’t miss one of the most exciting live rock acts to come out of New Zealand, LIKE A STORM, when they open for the one and only ALTER BRIDGE on March 31 at the Powerstation.



** Due to logistical issues, the Alter Bridge show (originally scheduled for April 1) will now be moved to Friday March 31. Ticket holders that can’t make the event simply need to contact their ticketing provider or info@mjrpresents.com for a refund.

