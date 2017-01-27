27 January 2017 - 0 Comments
On
Waitangi weekend, Tauranga
Domain will come to life with the sounds and colours of one of
New Zealand’s most vibrant music festivals, One Love.
Presented by Pato Entertainment, One Love 2017 - held on February 4 and 5 - boasts some of the biggest names in roots, rock and reggae.
They include Six60, Tarrus Riley, Kolohe Kai, Fiji, Rebel Souljahz, The Green, Steel Pulse, Black Slate, Katchafire, Aaradhna, Sons of Zion, Sammy J and Three Houses Down.
Working with the community
With the festival close to
selling out, and with thousands of punters expected to pour into the Bay of
Plenty for the two-day extravaganza, organisers are working closely with the
local council, businesses and residents to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.
The permanent alcohol-free zone in Tauranga’s CBD is 24/7, some road closures are in place around the venue and there will be hourly ‘noise level reporting’ online for residents (showing noise level monitoring in the event surrounds for the duration of the festival - 12noon to 10.30pm on Saturday, 4 February and 12noon to 10pm on Sunday, 5 February).
http://onelovefestival.co.nz/livefeed/
Accommodation
Accommodation in Tauranga
is now fully booked, but there is still space in the One Love campsite
located at ASB Baypark Stadium in Mount Maunganui. The camping check-in is from
5pm on Friday, February 3 and buses will leave the campsite from 10am on each day
of the festival, with return trips from the festival from 9:30pm.
For those looking for a bit more luxury and comfort after a hard day in the sun soaking up the One Lovevibes, there is the option of glamping. With the choice of two packages - ‘classic’ and ‘luxury’, glampers are guaranteed a cool space to recharge their batteries ready for day 2.
For more information on camping and glamping, click here.
Tickets
VIP tickets to One Love are long sold
out, and with the festival expected to sell out before gates open, organisers
want to stress that there will be no gate sales available.
In its fifth year, One Love has grown to become one of the largest and most renowned reggae festivals in the southern hemisphere. The event not only attracts some of the best known bands in the world, it also draws punters from around the globe.
If you’ve not experienced the magic that is One Love, get in quick, 2017 is promising to be the best one yet!
Tickets
from:
http://www.onelovefestival.co.nz/
