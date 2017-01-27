On Waitangi weekend, Tauranga Domain will come to life with the sounds and colours of one of New Zealand’s most vibrant music festivals, One Love.



Presented by Pato Entertainment, One Love 2017 - held on February 4 and 5 - boasts some of the biggest names in roots, rock and reggae.



They include Six60, Tarrus Riley, Kolohe Kai, Fiji, Rebel Souljahz, The Green, Steel Pulse, Black Slate, Katchafire, Aaradhna, Sons of Zion, Sammy J and Three Houses Down.



Working with the community

With the festival close to selling out, and with thousands of punters expected to pour into the Bay of Plenty for the two-day extravaganza, organisers are working closely with the local council, businesses and residents to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.



The permanent alcohol-free zone in Tauranga’s CBD is 24/7, some road closures are in place around the venue and there will be hourly ‘noise level reporting’ online for residents (showing noise level monitoring in the event surrounds for the duration of the festival - 12noon to 10.30pm on Saturday, 4 February and 12noon to 10pm on Sunday, 5 February).



http://onelovefestival.co.nz/livefeed/



Accommodation

Accommodation in Tauranga is now fully booked, but there is still space in the One Love campsite located at ASB Baypark Stadium in Mount Maunganui. The camping check-in is from 5pm on Friday, February 3 and buses will leave the campsite from 10am on each day of the festival, with return trips from the festival from 9:30pm.



For those looking for a bit more luxury and comfort after a hard day in the sun soaking up the One Lovevibes, there is the option of glamping. With the choice of two packages - ‘classic’ and ‘luxury’, glampers are guaranteed a cool space to recharge their batteries ready for day 2.



For more information on camping and glamping, click here.



Tickets

VIP tickets to One Love are long sold out, and with the festival expected to sell out before gates open, organisers want to stress that there will be no gate sales available.



In its fifth year, One Love has grown to become one of the largest and most renowned reggae festivals in the southern hemisphere. The event not only attracts some of the best known bands in the world, it also draws punters from around the globe.



If you’ve not experienced the magic that is One Love, get in quick, 2017 is promising to be the best one yet!



Tickets from:

http://www.onelovefestival.co.nz/

