Internationally
renowned singer-songwriter, Sacha
Vee, this week releases her third single from Luminous
– the
uplifting and funky tune, Monday
. Monday
is at radio and on sale and streaming now.
Produced by rising Dutch talent Moods
(Boogie Angst), whose recent EP A Beautiful Mind
was placed in Fresh
Produce top 5 releases of 2016 alongside Anderson Paak, Jordan Rakai and
Kaytranada.
The lyrical content of Monday
was established when Sacha
Vee reflected on the fact most people wake up on Sunday feeling
a bit depressed knowing that the Monday work day was about to begin again.
Also, some people wake up alone feeling like they didn’t make the most of the
weekend and possibly finding someone to love. This track is about taking
control of the time you have and not waiting round for no-one because...”Monday can wait”. Monday
is the third single from Sacha
Vee’s new album, Luminous
(which made the NZ Heatseeker Chart), and follows on from Feels Good
and Stonecold
.
Hailing from Christchurch,
Vee has spent the last few years making a name for herself in
Europe. While in Amsterdam, she teamed up with Dutch producers Killing Skills and
Chef Red
and released two EPs with BBE Records, Rising One
(2015) and Ging Remix
EP (2016). Her collaboration with Polish hip-hop luminary
O.S.T.R.
produced 3 x hit singles, 2 x double platinum albums and more than 20 million
views on YouTube.
Vee has
also played support slots for the likes of Jhene Aiko, G-Eazy and Shapeshifter and in
2011 she was a finalist in the TV talent show, Voice of Holland.
Sacha Vee
- Luminous
– listen here
