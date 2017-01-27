3 Feb 2017
Sacha Vee's new single 'Monday' released today

27 January 2017 - 0 Comments

Internationally renowned singer-songwriter, Sacha Vee, this week releases her third single from Luminous – the uplifting and funky tune, Monday.
 
Mondayis at radio and on sale and streaming now.
 
Produced by rising Dutch talent Moods (Boogie Angst), whose recent EP A Beautiful Mind was placed in Fresh Produce top 5 releases of 2016 alongside Anderson Paak, Jordan Rakai and Kaytranada.
 
The lyrical content of Mondaywas established when Sacha Vee reflected on the fact most people wake up on Sunday feeling a bit depressed knowing that the Monday work day was about to begin again. Also, some people wake up alone feeling like they didn’t make the most of the weekend and possibly finding someone to love. This track is about taking control of the time you have and not waiting round for no-one because...”Monday can wait”.
 
Mondayis the third single from Sacha Vee’s new album, Luminous(which made the NZ Heatseeker Chart), and follows on from Feels Good and Stonecold.
 
Hailing from Christchurch, Vee has spent the last few years making a name for herself in Europe. While in Amsterdam, she teamed up with Dutch producers Killing Skills and Chef Red and released two EPs with BBE Records, Rising One (2015) and Ging Remix EP (2016). Her collaboration with Polish hip-hop luminary O.S.T.R. produced 3 x hit singles, 2 x double platinum albums and more than 20 million views on YouTube.
 
Vee has also played support slots for the likes of Jhene Aiko, G-Eazy and Shapeshifter and in 2011 she was a finalist in the TV talent show, Voice of Holland.
 
Sacha Vee - Luminous– listen here

