Other Animal is the first single from The Map Room's forthcoming sophomore album Weatherless, due for release in early April.

A song about the 'unconnectedness' that can often occur living in our ultra-connected digital world, Other Animal pushes the band's sound into new territory with its head nodding rhythm and pulsing synths.



Of the track Simon Gooding says, "This song came out of a writing session where Brendon (Morrow) and I were consciously trying to make some more upbeat, synth-based songs. It's become a live favourite of ours and we feel like we really captured that energy in this recording, which is not always an easy thing for us to do.”



The single was recorded in part at The Lab Studios with drummer Andy Keegan and bassist Jared Kahi and overdubbed between Auckland and Gooding's home in Wellington.



Other Animal is now available for purchase from iTunes. Listen now on Spotify.



Praise for The Map Room's self-titled debut album:



4.5/5 "Sunset pop moods from highly qualified locals"

Graham Reid, NZ Herald



8.5/10 "The album strides confidently between the sounds of local heroes like SJD and Don McGlashan, while big droplets of South America drip through so that fans of Fito Paez will not be disappointed."

Hayden Pyke, http://www.undertheradar.co.nz/