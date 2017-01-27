Breakout local pop goddess Theia returns with her second single, Champagne Supernova. A soaring anthem that further showcases the sophistication of Theia’s abilities, the song takes its name from the book ‘Champagne Supernovas’ about the 90s renegades of fashion. Drawn to the juxtaposition of grandeur and glory; darkness and self-destruction - Theia wrote this very personal song as a way of dealing with her inner demons.

LISTEN TO CHAMPAGNE SUPERNOVA

Champagne Supernova not only reveals a new shade to Theia’s musical palette but also sets the bar high for her much anticipated upcoming EP. But as the talented singer-songwriter has already demonstrated, and as the tastemakers have identified – Theia is well and truly ready to take on the world.

“Gin Wigmore, Broods and Lorde may have already made a name for themselves overseas, but this rising star is well on her way to hitting the big time” – MTV

In August 2016, after a name change from Plum, Theia released her debut single Roam. An instantly catchy pop anthem, the track went on to become one of the biggest breakout hits by a New Zealand artist that year. Roam debuted in the Spotify Global Viral Chart, the US Viral Chart, the Australian Viral Chart and NZ Viral Chart. It received more than 3 million plays in three months and continues to grow. It also dominated the radio airwaves, becoming one of the top five most played songs on New Zealand radio, and the most played local track for seven consecutive weeks.

Following the release of Roam, Theia played her first ever live shows as she supported Broods and Kings on the Electric Coastline tour in December 2016/January 2017.

Connect with THEIA online

Twitter| Soundcloud| Facebook| Instagram| YouTube| Spotify