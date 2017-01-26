Pop punk perfection… that’s ALL TIME LOW in a nutshell! They’ve repeatedly topped the charts, sold over 1.5 million albums worldwide, chalked up 100+ million views on YouTube, have 5+ million social media followers, and have sold out London’s Wembley Arena. They are a bona fide worldwide sensation and they’re kicking off a whole new chapter in 2017.

With well-earned recognition for their success, ALL TIME LOW have won two AP Awards and two Kerrang! Awards, landed the title of Best Pop Punk Band at the Top In Rock Awards, and were named Band of the Year by Alternative Press Magazine. There is already massive buzz around the highly anticipated new single (due early February) and brand new album not long after, so it is with absolute sheer pleasure that we can announce ALL TIME LOW will be touring New Zealand in May 2017.

All Time Low return to our shores for one show only at Auckland’s iconic Powerstation on Wednesday 10th May before heading to Australia for their biggest run of headline shows ever.

ALL TIME LOW have succeeded where so many have failed; in bringing back the glory days of pop punk. With a string of sold out signs being prepared as we speak, you have been warned, so get in early to nab your tickets!

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM LOCAL TIME, THURSDAY 2nd FEBRUARY from www.aaaticketing.co.nz

ALL TIME LOW | 2017 SHOW DATE

Presented by Destroy All Lines, Chugg Entertainment & Coup De Main

AUCKLAND

Wednesday 10th May – Powerstation (Licensed, All Ages)

Tickets available from aaaticketing.co.nz

For more information go to:

AllTimeLow.com

DestroyAllLines.com

ChuggEntertainment.com