3 Feb 2017
Music News - So Below Delivers Brand New Video For ‘Hard’

So Below Delivers Brand New Video For ‘Hard’

26 January 2017 - 0 Comments

Hot on the heels of her successful support debut for The Naked And Famous’ iHeart radio gig, and songwriting collaborations with Auckland chillmasters Leisure and producer extraordinare Sam McCarthy, Madeline North aka So Below continues one hell of a busy January 2017 with the hotly anticipated debut of her music video for the latest single, Hard.
 
Working under many hats with artists such as Purity Ring, Hozier, Tame Impala, Olly Murs and BANKS to name just a few, Los Angeles based director Susie Francis directs the brand new video which is shot in the great outdoors. Revealing just enough but never too much, the video plays with the themes of darkness and light, underpinning So Below’s combination of goth to pop songwriting styles. Says North of the video, “The song has a really cool pace to it and feels quite isolating, so I wanted that feeling to be reflected in the video. I also liked the idea of carrying on the nature theme from the previous video, 'Far', and just developing on that. I'm super happy with how it came out!"
 
With local radio support from Hauraki and George FM, Hard has been growing momentum in New Zealand and overseas with the track receiving support from Spotify Canada, Spotify USA, and music sites and blogs across the world. Capitalizing on this growing following across the globe, North next hits the UK in February to embark on a 6 date tour - the first time So Below will deliver her live show to an international audience.
 
UK Dates
 
Feb 26 - Newcastle @ Think Tank
Feb 27 - Glasgow @ Broadcast
March 1 - Manchester @ The Castle
March 2 - Leeds @ The Lending Room
March 3 - Bristol @ Crofter’s Rights
March 7 - London @ The Shacklewell Arms
 
Praise for So Below –
 
Every so often an artist comes along that you just know from the first track is something special. So Below is just such an artist. – AmbientLightBlog.com
 
Quite frankly we’re addicted to this girl, and there’s no slowing down. - Sniffers
 
The perfect tune to welcome the blissful drear of fall. – PAPER
 
We’re left wishing she would just hurry up and release more. – Metro.co.uk
 
Watch the video for Hard through youtube.com
Listen to Hard through Spotify
Hard is available for purchase now from iTunes

Follow So Below -
https://www.facebook.com/sobelowsound
https://twitter.com/sobelowsound
https://www.instagram.com/sobelowsound/
https://soundcloud.com/sobelowsound

