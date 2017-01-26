Tomorrow, How Get release their This Isthmus EP, via Australian label Lesstalk Records, and announce a tour of Aotearoa.



The Auckland emo-punk three-piece features familiar faces from Carb on Carb, God Bows to Math and Team Ugly. The four songs are about overwhelming never-ending to-do lists, NIMBY’s and small-mindedness, letting yourself get jaded when you can always be surprised, and holding your friends accountable but not abandoning them.



This Isthmus will be their second EP, again recorded at the all ages bastion the Stomach in Palmerston North. Engineered by the Stomach’s manager Harry Lilley and mixed by Nick Pitman, the production is a step up in intensity from their first release.



The partnership with Lesstalk Records is natural, being a label of matching mindset who have been promoting inspiring bands and festivals (including Sad by Sad West) and have a growing NZ connection.



This Isthmus out tomorrow Jan 27th; digital and cassette on Lesstalk Records.



http://howget.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/howgetband/

http://www.lesstalkrecords.com/



HOW GET THIS ISTHMUS EP RELEASE TOUR 2017



27/1 - Auckland - Whammy Backroom

3/2 - Palmerston North - The Stomach

4/2 - Wellington - Upoko Alpine Resort

30/3 - Barrytown - Barrytown Hall

31/3 - Christchurch - Darkroom

1/4 - Dunedin - Secret Location



