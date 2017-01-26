3 Feb 2017
Music News - Guns n' Roses - One Week To Go NZ!

Guns n' Roses - One Week To Go NZ!

26 January 2017 - 0 Comments

In exactly one week, the dreams of Guns N’ Roses fans in Wellington will come true with an epic night of rock at Westpac Stadium. Two days later, Auckland fans have their chance to see history being made at the iconic Western Springs Stadium on Waitangi Weekend. 

US concert reviews are proving that after more than two decades apart, the reformed classic Guns N’ Roses line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are tighter than ever.  

Chicago’s Consequence of Sound review makes clear that this tour “is a spectacle…a big-budgeted blockbuster” with “dazzling state-of-the-art” video screens, pyrotechnics, even a grand piano and acknowledge that “rock fans have been starving for a rollercoaster like this…”

For Rolling Stonethe Detroit show was ‘deeply steeped in electric energy”, going on to state that “This was the real thing, the thing we'd all been waiting for: the triumphant return of one of the most important bands to cross rock music history. And it happened in our lifetime.”

Westpac Stadium Wellington – Thursday 2 February

Western Springs Auckland – Saturday 4 February (Waitangi Weekend)

The tour will mark the first time that Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have played together for New Zealand fans since their infamous 1993 Use Your Illusion tour. 

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. Their spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction – the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release.

Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.

Witness the stadium tour of the century, coming to New Zealand next week!

GUNS N’ ROSES NOT IN THIS LIFETIME 2017 NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

WELLINGTON - Thursday 2 February at Westpac Stadium

ticketek.co.nz or 0800 842 538

AUCKLAND - Saturday 4 February at Western Springs Stadium

ticketmaster.co.nz or 0800 111 999

FOR IMAGES AND FOOTAGE VISIT: GUNS N' ROSES IMAGES AND VIDEO 

http://www.gunsnroses.com/ or http://www.tegdainty.com.au/

#GNRNZ


