3 Feb 2017
Music News - Shapeshifter - March 3rd- Viaduct Events Centre

Shapeshifter - March 3rd- Viaduct Events Centre

25 January 2017 - 0 Comments

SHAPESHIFTER
Sell Out WHANGAMATA this weekend
Announce Auckland show for March 3rd
 
Sun, sand, surf and a SOLD OUT SHAPESHIFTER show is the forecast in Whangamata this coming weekend. With all tickets now snapped up, SHAPESHIFTER will hit the stage as the sun sets over the iconic
Coromandel hotspot.
 
To top off the last few months of their “Stars” LP circuit which has seen the band also sell out shows at venues including Vector Arena, Shed 6, New Years Eve at Cooks Reserve in Riwaka and Bay Dreams,
SHAPESHIFTER today announce their Auckland summer finale.
 
SHAPESHIFTER
with K+LAB, DYLAN C + TIKI
FRIDAY MARCH 3rd
VIADUCT EVENTS CENTRE, AUCKLAND

First release tickets onsale today at 3pm
Go to http://www.shapeshifter.live/ for all show + ticketing details.
 
With the stars aligning for a huge 2017 including a run of dates in Australia and a headlining appearance at Hospital Records “Hospitality In The Dock” festival in the UK, this show will be your last chance to see the band in full flight in New Zealand for much of 2017, so don’t delay -
head to http://www.shapeshifter.live/ to secure your ticket.


