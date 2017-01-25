SHAPESHIFTER

Sell Out WHANGAMATA this weekend

Announce Auckland show for March 3rd



Sun, sand, surf and a SOLD OUT SHAPESHIFTER show is the forecast in Whangamata this coming weekend. With all tickets now snapped up, SHAPESHIFTER will hit the stage as the sun sets over the iconic

Coromandel hotspot.



To top off the last few months of their “Stars” LP circuit which has seen the band also sell out shows at venues including Vector Arena, Shed 6, New Years Eve at Cooks Reserve in Riwaka and Bay Dreams,

SHAPESHIFTER today announce their Auckland summer finale.



SHAPESHIFTER

with K+LAB, DYLAN C + TIKI

FRIDAY MARCH 3rd

VIADUCT EVENTS CENTRE, AUCKLAND



First release tickets onsale today at 3pm

Go to http://www.shapeshifter.live/ for all show + ticketing details.



With the stars aligning for a huge 2017 including a run of dates in Australia and a headlining appearance at Hospital Records “Hospitality In The Dock” festival in the UK, this show will be your last chance to see the band in full flight in New Zealand for much of 2017, so don’t delay -

head to http://www.shapeshifter.live/ to secure your ticket.