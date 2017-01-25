The New Zealand Music Managers Forum is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2017 MMF Music Managers Awards!

The MMF Music Managers Awards have become one of the most important events in the New Zealand music industry calendar. Held annually, the awards celebrate the behind the scenes work of the music managers who oversee some of our most acclaimed artist’s careers, both at home and internationally.

The following categories are now open for nomination:

• Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year

• Breakthrough Manager of the Year

• Self-Managed Artist of the Year

• Emerging Manager of the Year

• NZ Music Commission International Achievement

• OneMusic Best Small Venue

• OneMusic Best Large Venue

• Best Independent Tour

In 2016 Ashley Page was honoured with the prestigious ‘Manager of the Year’ award for the second year in a row for his work with the artists Broods, Joel Little and Jarryd James. First-time winner Alastair Burns took home the ‘International Achievement’ award for his global work for Marlon Williams and Julia Jacklin. With the NZ music industry continuing to grow over 2016/2017 the next round of accomplished MMF music managers is highly anticipated.

The New Zealand MMF is the collective voice for music managers and self-managed artists. The MMF is a non-profit trade association dedicated to helping grow artist manager businesses through education, networking and advocacy. The ultimate aim of the MMF is to improve music managers’ capacity to support the careers of the artists they represent.

For details and instructions on how to make a nomination for the MMF Managers Awards 2017, as well as the terms and conditions, please click here and contact Lorraine Owen at lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz for a password to access the online form. Anyone can nominate managers they believe are worthy of recognition for their hard work.

For more information please contact Julie Warmington julie.warmington@gmail.com T: 021 879 886

Key dates:

Nominations opened 25th January

Nominations close 20 February

Finalists announced 13th April

SAVE THE DATE: The MMF Music Awards Ceremony will be held at The Tuning Fork Wednesday 10May.